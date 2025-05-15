Southeast Việt Nam reinforces position as prime investment destination

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s southeastern region, home to the country’s major economic hubs, is strengthening its position as a prime destination for both domestic and foreign investors by further improving the investment environment to support businesses and drive growth.

Đồng Nai: A consistent FDI magnet

As of April 2025, Đồng Nai had attracted over US$36 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) and $3.4 billion in domestic capital into its industrial parks. Newly established enterprises in the province have registered approximately $20 billion in charter capital.

According to vice chairman of the Đồng Nai People’s Committee Dương Minh Dũng, the province ranks among the top five nationwide in FDI attraction, hosting investors from 45 countries and territories. FDI firms have helped boost Đồng Nai’s exports and contributed roughly $1 billion annually to the State budget.

To aid the development of the private sector, which accounts for over 60 per cent of total investment in society and a significant share of state budget revenue, the province is assisting micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, addressing regulatory bottlenecks while encouraging green and high-tech investments.

To further improve the investment climate, local authorities are streamlining administrative procedures and facilitating investors' access to information related to land, planning, and investment policies. The province plans to expand its industrial park infrastructure to meet investors' growing demand, especially in high-tech and green industries.

In 2025, major national infrastructure projects in Đồng Nai are being fast-tracked, including Long Thành International Airport and key expressways like Bến Lức - Long Thành, Dầu Giây - Tân Phú, and Tân Phú - Bảo Lộc. These projects are expected to help enhance regional connectivity, reduce logistics costs, and improve overall business efficiency.

By 2030, Đồng Nai aims to complete 48 industrial zones covering around 18,400 hectares. It prioritises projects that feature advanced technologies, modern governance, and high value-added production. Besides, the province will focus on three groups of key products, namely aerospace, semiconductor, AI and chips; automation equipment; and ICT equipment.

Bình Dương: upgrading infrastructure for sustainable growth

Bình Dương continues to reinforce its reputation as a leading FDI destination. Over $737 million in FDI was channelled into Bình Dương during the first four months of 2025, soaring 271 per cent year-on-year. The province currently hosts a total of 4,488 valid FDI projects worth more than $42.6 billion.

Global corporations such as Lego and Pandora are leading new investments. Lego’s $1.3 billion factory, launched in April, has created over 4,000 jobs, while Danish Pandora’s third facility in the world is set to open here in 2026 with an over-$150 million investment.

Bình Dương is also upgrading infrastructure, including transport routes linked to industrial parks, HCM City’s Ring Road 4, seaports, airports, and major logistics hubs. It is promoting the development of a 786-hectare zone for the mechanical supporting industry. The zone, invested by the Trường Hải Group (THACO), is valued at over VNĐ26 trillion ($1 billion) and targets hi-tech and environmentally-friendly FDI projects.

Vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee Bùi Minh Trí, said Bình Dương is transitioning existing industrial zones into smart ones and creating the best possible conditions for production and business activities. It is focusing on new sectors like digital economy, green economy, circular economy, clean energy, and innovation.

Aiming for double-digit growth in 2025, the province continues to prioritise industry as its main growth driver. FDI attraction policies now focus on improving the investment climate and leveraging location, infrastructure, and workforce advantages. Notably, Bình Dương is the first locality to issue a set of criteria for selecting industrial park infrastructure investors. — VNS