Home Economy

New Việt Nam-China int'l road transport route opens

May 15, 2025 - 13:05
Compared with previous routes, the new corridor saves each truck approximately one day in transport time and reduces costs up to 1,000 CNY (over US$138).

 

Hữu Nghị border gate in northern province of Lạng Sơn. The first Chinese freight vehicles operating under CBTA will reach Việt Nam's inland regions directly via Hữu Nghị and Hà Khẩu border gates. — VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — Convoys carrying electronic components, fresh vegetables, and daily necessities departed simultaneously from Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday morning, heading for Hà Nội, the capital of Việt Nam.

The convoys will traverse through Hekou border gate in Yunnan Province and Youyi Guan border gate in Guangxi before entering Việt Nam.

This marks the first time that Chinese freight vehicles operating under the Greater Mekong Sub-region Cross-border Transport Facilitation Agreement (CBTA) will reach Việt Nam's inland regions directly via the newly opened route.

The route represents a significant enhancement in facilitating international road transport between China and Việt Nam, resulting in a notable improvement in transportation efficiency.

Compared with previous routes, the new corridor saves each truck approximately one day in transport time and reduces costs up to 1,000 CNY (over US$138). — BIZHUB/VNS

Việt Nam China road transport vegetable

Economy

High-speed railway project brings development opportunity for Vietnamese firms

The north-south high-speed railway project is more than just a national infrastructure initiative -- it's also a pivotal opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to expand, innovate and thrive in the high-tech sector, a Việt Nam Railways Corporation representative said at a conference on the project and the participation of private firms held by the Dân Việt Newspaper on Wednesday.

