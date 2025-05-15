New Việt Nam-China int'l road transport route opens

BEIJING — Convoys carrying electronic components, fresh vegetables, and daily necessities departed simultaneously from Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday morning, heading for Hà Nội, the capital of Việt Nam.

The convoys will traverse through Hekou border gate in Yunnan Province and Youyi Guan border gate in Guangxi before entering Việt Nam.

This marks the first time that Chinese freight vehicles operating under the Greater Mekong Sub-region Cross-border Transport Facilitation Agreement (CBTA) will reach Việt Nam's inland regions directly via the newly opened route.

The route represents a significant enhancement in facilitating international road transport between China and Việt Nam, resulting in a notable improvement in transportation efficiency.

Compared with previous routes, the new corridor saves each truck approximately one day in transport time and reduces costs up to 1,000 CNY (over US$138). — BIZHUB/VNS