HCM City hosts Thai trade fair

HCM CITY — Quality Thai products and services are on show at the annual “Top Thai Brands 2025” that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The event has brought together 175 Thai exporters and Vietnamese importers, who are showcasing various kinds of products and services, including food and beverages, beauty and health care, home appliances and household products, apparel and fashion accessories, automobile and motorcycle parts, tourism and restaurant.

Now in its seventh year, Top Thai Brands, organised annually by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, serves as a platform for both Thai and Vietnamese enterprises to expand their networks and further develop strategic partnerships.

It is also designed to capture the growing demand of the Vietnamese market.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Usasri Kheorayab, director of the Thai Trade Centre in HCM City, said Top Thai Brands is a flagship trade event that serves as a vital platform for international business negotiations, bringing together Thai entrepreneurs from various sectors.

“Our aim is to promote high-quality Thai products that are recognised for their strong branding and global appeal,” Kheorayab said.

"The event targets buyers, importers, retailers, purchasing agents, and Vietnamese consumers who seek quality Thai products of international standard," she said.

Over 25,000 visitors and trade value exceeding 100 million baht (US$3 million) are expected, she said.

This year’s highlights include special exhibitions featuring Thailand Trust Mark products, a symbol of premium Thai quality, and daily live demonstrations of Authentic Thai Cuisine, offering an immersive cultural and culinary experience, she added.

Nguyễn Vân Nga, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s southern office, said Việt Nam and Thailand are dynamic economies with increasing economic and trade cooperation.

Thailand is currently Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia and among the top 10 foreign investors in Việt Nam, she said.

The event is a testament to the commitment of both governments to expand trade cooperation, creating conditions for enterprises from both countries to directly connect, introduce products and expand their business networks, she said.

More than just a commercial activity, Top Thai Brands demonstrates keen insight into consumer trends and demand in the Vietnamese market, she added.

The fair is expected to receive around 60,000 trade buyers and consumers.

The event being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City's District 7 will run until Saturday. —VNS