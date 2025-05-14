Nearly 900 enterprises join Vietbuild Đà Nẵng 2025

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Vietbuild Đà Nẵng International Exhibition 2025 officially opened on May 14, featuring nearly 900 booths by leading domestic and international businesses in the fields of construction, building materials, real estate, and interior and exterior decoration.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh said the Government had issued strong, timely directives to drive socio-economic growth, promote science and technology, and support business recovery. He noted that economic improvements offer favourable conditions for firms in real estate, construction, and related sectors to expand operations.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng City Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi highlighted the city’s recent achievements in infrastructure and economic development, positioning it as a regional growth hub.

In the first quarter of 2025, Đà Nẵng’s GRDP rose by 11.36 per cent, the highest among centrally-run cities, Thi said, reaffirming the city’s support for sustainable business growth in construction, real estate and design industries.

Running from May 14 to 18, Vietbuild Đà Nẵng 2025 serves as a platform to showcase new products, cutting-edge technologies, and international brands in the construction, building materials, real estate and decor industries.

A diverse range of activities will be held, including a thematic seminar and a business matching programme to promote trade, foster networking, and expand market opportunities within the construction and decor sectors. — VNS