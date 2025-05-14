Việt Nam welcomes Chinese firms' engagement in high-speed railway projects: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà hosted a reception on Wednesday for Chen Sichang, General Manager of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a subsidiary of the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

During the meeting, Deputy PM Hà emphasised that developing modern and high-speed railways is a strategic task and a top priority for the current period as identified by the Vietnamese Party and State.

Within the framework of the Việt Nam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the development of a modern high-speed railway network — including cross-border routes connecting the two countries — has been placed high on the agenda by Party and State leaders of both countries, reflecting a strong political will.

Việt Nam, he said, welcomes Chinese enterprises, including the CCECC, to actively collaborate with Vietnamese firms to improve competitiveness in terms of technology, quality, and cost-efficiency as they engage in the investment and construction of high-speed rail lines in Việt Nam.

Hà noted that Việt Nam is eager to learn from China’s experiences and best practices in developing such rail systems. Companies like the CCECC, he added, can play a crucial role in transferring technology to and supporting Vietnamese partners to master and jointly develop modern railway technologies.

He affirmed that Việt Nam does not differentiate between state-owned and private enterprises when it comes to investment in and development of high-speed railway projects. What matters, he stressed, is the capacity, technological expertise, and ability to transfer, master, and develop technologies in accordance with international standards and practices.

Underscoring the importance of close cooperation between Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises to the two countries' friendship, the Deputy PM called on the CCECC to adopt a long-term investment vision, pursue mutual benefits, and contribute to building a railway industry ecosystem in Việt Nam.

For his part, Chen noted that the CCECC has implemented numerous high-speed railway projects in China and abroad. He expressed the corporation’s keen interest in Việt Nam’s high-speed railway projects, including the one linking the two countries.

Chen affirmed that, if selected, his firm will ensure high technical standards, strict quality control, and on-schedule delivery. It will also work closely with Vietnamese partners to share, transfer, and co-develop technologies, contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s railway sector, he added. — VNA/VNS