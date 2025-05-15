Sweden sees Việt Nam as a market of opportunity and innovation, says minister

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam stands out as one of the fastest-growing economies and a significant trading partner for Sweden and the European Union, making its role in global value chains essential for Swedish companies involved in international production and export. During Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa's visit to Việt Nam, he shared his perspectives with the media on the Vietnamese business environment and how to boost cooperation between the two countries across diverse industries.

How would you describe Sweden’s current trade strategy in Việt Nam?

Việt Nam is truly on everyone’s radar back in Sweden. Over the past three decades, Việt Nam has achieved remarkable growth, around 7 per cent annually, which is impressive by any standard. Today, around 70 Swedish companies operate in Việt Nam, which is expected to grow.

I have spoken to many of them during this visit, and they are all enthusiastic about expanding further. From a business perspective, Việt Nam is a very attractive and promising market. That’s one of the key reasons for my visit.

What’s striking is how the country has moved up the value chain in just ten or 15 years. Swedish companies now see Việt Nam as a hub for not just production, but also services and R&D. With your infrastructure investments, skilled talent and sizable market, the potential is immense. We are working on enhancing state-to-state partnerships to support this.

What are the main opportunities you see for Swedish businesses in Việt Nam?

There are many opportunities, particularly in green technology, digital transformation and innovative sectors. Việt Nam's robust economic growth, ongoing reforms and its young, well-educated labour force are all important factors. With a population of 100 million, the market size alone is significant.

The foundation of our relationship is already strong — especially in healthcare, education and life sciences. Institutions like the Karolinska Institute have been active in Việt Nam, and there's growing interest in expanding that collaboration.

Việt Nam is undergoing extraordinary reforms and investing heavily in infrastructure, including ports, airports, railways and energy. These developments offer great opportunities for Swedish companies, particularly those in construction and clean technology.

I also believe there’s great potential for more Swedish consumer and retail brands to establish a local presence.

Personally, I’m working hard to encourage more Swedish companies, especially small and mid-sized ones, to explore the Vietnamese market. We want to see 100 or even 150 Swedish businesses operating here, not just the 70 we have today.

Especially now, as some global markets become more protectionist, Sweden stands out as a strong advocate for free and open trade. Việt Nam does too. That shared commitment gives us a solid basis to do even more together.

How is Sweden supporting Việt Nam’s digital transformation?

Sweden has been a long-standing partner of Việt Nam. We were the first Western country to establish diplomatic relations in 1969. Our friendship runs deep, and it extends beyond politics and business. In the digital realm, Sweden has a lot to offer.

We are home to major tech companies, Spotify, for example, and we are seeing growing interest from our software and tech sector in Việt Nam. We are committed to supporting Việt Nam’s digital transition, and we know many Swedish firms are eager to be part of that journey.

How can Việt Nam and Sweden strengthen innovation through collaboration?

Innovation thrives in open, competitive markets. I am a strong believer in free trade and not a fan of tariffs. Trade fuels innovation, scientific progress and prosperity.

Sweden is among the world’s most innovative countries thanks to a well-functioning education system, a dynamic capital market ecosystem and, of course, our openness to global trade.

We’ve seen firsthand how supporting Việt Nam’s development over the last few decades has contributed to building strong institutions and we want to continue that support well into the future.

This visit is already a step in the right direction. We would love to host more Vietnamese ministers and delegations in Sweden as well. Bringing our businesses and institutions together to explore partnerships is key.

Right now, our bilateral relationship is strong, and we need to keep building on that momentum. Everyone back in Sweden is talking about Việt Nam — your reforms, your growth, your energy. We see great potential.

Could you share a recent example of Swedish business expansion in Việt Nam?

One standout is the company Syre, which recently announced a billion-dollar investment here. I have also met with representatives from H&M and other Swedish firms during this trip. All of them are eyeing greater investment in Việt Nam.

When I asked which country in Southeast Asia excites them the most, the answer was unanimous: Việt Nam. What’s encouraging is that Swedish firms are no longer just here for manufacturing — they’re also focusing on services, R&D and innovation. That speaks volumes about Việt Nam’s evolving position in global value chains.

How can Sweden and Việt Nam maximise the potential of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA)?

First, more EU countries should move quickly to ratify the investment protection agreement — Sweden did so early, and we’ll keep encouraging others to follow suit. Second, Việt Nam’s openness is remarkable.

I heard that your Prime Minister personally met with EU ambassadors to ask how Việt Nam could improve further. That level of engagement is rare. Your willingness to listen, reform and collaborate makes Việt Nam a standout partner — not just for Sweden but the whole EU. — BIZHUB/VNS