MoIT extends anti-dumping probe into Chinese and South Korean steel

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is extending the investigation period for anti-dumping measures on certain coated steel products from China and South Korea, by an additional two months.

The extension, outlined under Decision 1543, is intended to allow for a more comprehensive and objective assessment of issues related to the case.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority, on 14 June 2024, the MoIT issued Decision 1535 to initiate an anti-dumping investigation into coated steel products from China and South Korea (Case Code: AD19). To ensure a thorough and objective review of all relevant matters, the ministry has extended the investigation period by two months, with the investigation now scheduled to conclude on 14 August.

Previously, on 11 May 2023, the Trade Remedies Authority, acting as the investigating agency, received a petition requesting an anti-dumping investigation into certain coated steel products originating from China and South Korea.

The petitioners, representing the domestic manufacturing industry, include five companies: the Hoa Sen Group Joint Stock Company, Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company, Phuong Nam Coated Steel Sheet Company, Dong A Joint Stock Company, and China Steel & Nippon Steel Vietnam.

As stipulated in Article 79 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management regarding the grounds for initiating an anti-dumping investigation, the investigating authority determined that the petitioners met the criteria for representing the domestic industry.

The petition also provided sufficient evidence that the allegedly dumped imports were causing significant injury to the domestic industry. Consequently, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision 1535 on 14 June 2024 to initiate the anti-dumping investigation into the coated steel products. VNS