Green standards have become imperative for export success: seminar

HCM CITY — As sustainable development and the green economy become global imperatives, businesses now have no option but to adopt green solutions to enhance their competitiveness and meet increasingly stringent export market requirements, experts have told a seminar.

Speaking at “Green Solutions for Businesses in the Era of Climate Change – Opportunities and Actions” in HCM City on June 4, they pointed to the strict requirements in international markets and suggested solutions for businesses seeking to enter them.

Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products, and director of the Business Studies and Assistance Centre, underscored the urgent need to adopt green standards.

She said consumers and export markets, particularly in Europe, are increasingly demanding clear, verifiable sustainability standards rather than vague environmental claims.

“Today, when introducing any product at exhibitions, the first question buyers ask is: ‘What standards does the product meet?’ If the answer is ‘none,’ they immediately walk away.”

Speakers agreed that with the increasingly evident impacts of climate change, green transformation has become a critical business requirement.

To support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized ones, on their green journey, Hạnh said the association will continue implementing a green transformation programme for raising awareness and offering practical support to help SMEs adopt green practices.

Phạm Đăng An, deputy CEO of Vũ Phong Energy Group, listed the three kinds of greenhouse gas emissions: direct emissions from a company's owned or controlled sources, indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy and all other indirect emissions in a company's value chain.

“Starting on January 1, 2026, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will be fully implemented. Companies must demonstrate how they reduce emissions or be prepared to pay the tax. Our entire ecosystem, from sourcing and production to distribution and consumption, must account for carbon emissions.

“This is something all businesses must take seriously.”

However, cutting emissions remains a difficult challenge, particularly amid the ongoing economic uncertainties, said Trần Thanh Tâm of the HCM City University of Natural Resources and Environment.

Reducing emissions does come with significant financial pressure, but businesses could no longer ignore it, he said.

Võ Minh Quân of the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods – Global Integration Standards Project said a 2024 survey by the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products found 80 per cent of SMEs still lacking a clear ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) strategy.

Many viewed ESG as an expense rather than a long-term investment with high long-term returns, lacked dedicated staff, data systems and structured training in green standards, and so remained unprepared for emerging regulations like CBAM, environmental laws and increasing demands from international partners such as for eco-labels and carbon footprint certification, he added.

At the seminar, Nguyễn Tấn Kiến Phước, director of and the Business Support Application Service Co., Ltd. (BASS), announced the launch of the “Green Transformation Activation” programme this year.

The programme targets small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises that are interested in quality and green–sustainable standards and are seeking support to enhance export readiness.

Phước said: “Our goal is to help foster a systems-thinking mindset. Businesses need to understand that green transformation is not just about doing a few environmental activities. It requires a complete restructuring of their entire operations.

“The next step is to help businesses strengthen their capacity to apply green standards in practice, supporting them in measuring emissions, implementing ISO standards, and developing transparent ESG reports.

“We believe training is the first step for businesses to understand correctly, implement properly, and make real, lasting change in their sustainable transformation.”

Selected enterprises would participate in a four-phase training programme lasting six to eight months, with the VNĐ120 million (US$4,598) cost fully sponsored for each business and with 10 companies benefiting this year, he added.

An introduced Vũ Phong Energy’s zero capex solar solution, a model that enables businesses to install rooftop solar systems without any upfront investment.

Vũ Phong will invest in and instal a solar power system on the rooftop of enterprises’ factories, and the business will merely lease the system and fully use the electricity generated.

After the lease ends the businesses will get the system for free.

The model offers a practical solution for businesses to reduce their direct and indirect emissions, accelerating their green transformation.

The seminar was organised by the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products, the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods – Global Integration Standards Project, Vũ Phong Energy Group and Duy Tân Recycling. — VNS