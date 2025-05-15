NA works on draft Resolution on policies for private economic development

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) deputies yesterday heard a report and a verification report on a draft Resolution on mechanisms and policies for private economic development.

Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng, on behalf of the Prime Minister, presented a report on the draft, noting the key goal is to institutionalise the Party's policies and guidelines stated in Resolution No 68-NQ/TW. Those are to improve the investment and business environment, support pioneering enterprises, while reaching international standards in order to create new momentum, liberate resources and create new productivity for the private economy.

According to the minister, with the participation of many ministries, branches, experts and the business community, the Resolution is built on five core viewpoints.

The first is to ensure that the guidelines, viewpoints, mechanisms and policies in Resolution No 68-NQ/TW are fully and promptly developed into outstanding legal regulations to remove bottlenecks in private economic development, and can be deployed, applied and promoted effectively.

The second is to stipulate a number of special mechanisms and policies for private economic development under the decision-making authority of the National Assembly, which are different from the provisions of current laws or have not been specifically stipulated.

Next is to closely follow the direction of the Politburo's Conclusion No 119-KL/TW, clearly distinguishing legislative and regulatory authority according to the provisions of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents.

The fourth is to stipulate special mechanisms and policies for private economic development to raise and diversify resources, with a focus on rapidly developing socio-economic infrastructure to meet the requirements of double-digit economic growth in the next period.

Finally, the resolution must be feasible, ensuring that its policies are consistent with the legal system, international treaties to which Việt Nam is a member, and suitable to State resources.

Specifically, the draft Resolution includes 7 Chapters and 17 Articles, focusing on institutionalising urgent tasks and solutions that have a great impact on the confidence and operations of the private economic sector.

The Resolution’s contents are classified into five major policy groups: creating a transparent and fair business environment, and minimising risks and compliance costs for businesses; supporting access to land resources and production and business premises; supporting finance, credit and public procurement; supporting science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and human resource training; supporting the establishment of medium, large and pioneering enterprises.

Presenting the verification report on the draft Resolution, Chairman of the NA’s Economic and Financial Committee Phan Văn Mãi said the Committee agreed that it is necessary to issue the Resolution following a simplified procedure.

“The submission of the draft Resolution to the NA for consideration and decision is a specific task that has been directly assigned by the Politburo. It is a particularly urgent requirement to contribute to the implementation of the goals set out in Resolution No 68-NQ/TW,” Mãi said.

According to Mãi, the Committee assesses that the draft Resolution is qualified to be submitted to the NA for consideration and approval at the NA’s 9th session. The content is consistent with the provisions of the Constitution, ensuring requirements on national defence and security, as well as being compatible with international treaties. — VNS/BIZHUB