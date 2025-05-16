Market ends higher despite rising selling pressure

HÀ NỘI — Despite growing selling pressure throughout the day, Việt Nam’s stock market ended Thursday on a positive note, with the VN-Index extending its winning streak to four consecutive sessions. Liquidity declined slightly, while foreign investors continued their strong net buying momentum.

Selling pressure emerged broadly in the morning, combined with weakness in several large-cap stocks, causing notable volatility. Although the VN-Index briefly dipped towards the 1,300-point threshold late morning, foreign inflows and active buying helped lift sentiment in the afternoon.

The index saw a soft start, moving sideways for the first 40 minutes before trending down. It touched an intra-day low of 1,301.61 points before rebounding.

At close, the VN-Index was up 3.47 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 1,313.2 points. Market breadth was slightly positive, with 167 gainers outnumbering 152 decliners.

Market liquidity declined by 5.5 per cent from the previous session, reaching VNĐ25.8 trillion (approximately $995 million), with over 1.1 billion shares exchanged.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest listed companies by market capitalisation, rose 3.62 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 1,401.49 points. Within the basket, 18 stocks advanced, eight declined and four remained unchanged.

Vinpearl JSC (VPL) was the day’s standout performer, rising to its ceiling price for a third consecutive session with a 6.89 per cent gain, contributing over 2.7 points to the VN-Index. VPL has been on a strong upward trajectory since debuting on the HoSE on May 13.

On the downside, some major stocks exerted pressure on the market, notably Vinhomes JSC (VHM), which dropped 3.97 per cent and dragged the index down by more than two points.

Analysts from SHS Securities said: “The VN-Index has resumed a short-term uptrend after recovering and consolidating above the 1,300-point support level. The index is now expected to retest its March highs in the 1,320–1,340 range, supported by improving sentiment and the strength of VN30 stocks.”

They added: “The market remains in a recovery phase across many sectors, and foreign investors – who had been net sellers throughout 2024 and the first four months of 2025 – have now returned as net buyers. This positive shift has provided key momentum, helping VN30 reclaim the 1,400 level. While several stocks are still trading below their pre-correction prices, offering short-term opportunities, current valuations no longer provide wide margins for fresh investments.”

“The VN-Index has rebounded from the 1,080–1,130 range to retest its former peak. We have consistently advised accumulating at lower levels. At this stage, we do not consider this zone attractive for additional buying. Investors should be selective and focus on growth prospects when allocating capital.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also posted a modest gain of 0.4 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 219.28 points. Trading value on the northern bourse reached approximately VNĐ3.3 trillion, with more than 91 million shares traded.

Foreign investors recorded their third straight net buying session, with net purchases totalling more than VNĐ919 billion on the HoSE. — VNS