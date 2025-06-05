Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam, US seek stronger agricultural cooperation

June 05, 2025 - 14:00
Vietnamese, US firms sign MoUs . — VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON DCSignificant room remains for Việt Nam and the US to expand agricultural cooperation, especially in agri-trade, heard the Việt Nam–Ohio business networking event held in the US state on June 4 (local time), which brought together 50 companies from each side.

At the event, the two sides exchanged and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on importing animal feed materials from Ohio, with the total value of agreements exceeding US$600 million.

In addition, many Vietnamese firms established initial connections with Ohio partners to promote imports of raw timber, fruit, and meat products.

Ohio marks the second stop in a US working trip from June 1 to 7 by a Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy, accompanied by business associations and agricultural enterprises.

Also on June 4, Minister Duy held a working session with Ohio Agriculture Secretary Brian Baldridge.

Earlier, on June 2, Vietnamese companies and associations signed five MoUs with partners in the state of Iowa, with a total value of around $800 million over three years.

By the end of the visit, the 50-member Vietnamese agricultural delegation is expected to sign MoUs with US partners to purchase agricultural products worth a total of over $2 billion. — VNS

