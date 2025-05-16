Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu attracts high-tech, eco-friendly projects

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province is attracting high-tech and environmentally friendly industrial projects, with a focus on enhancing productivity, product quality, and sustainability.

It is committed to selecting investments that feature clean technologies, low labour intensity and high added value.

This approach has led to the establishment of several advanced industrial facilities, including the Hòa Phát Container Manufacturing Plant in Phú Mỹ City.

The Hòa Phát plant, which uses cutting-edge automation technology, has a capacity of 500,000 TEU per year, making it the largest ISO container manufacturer in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia.

Vũ Đức Sính, the company’s general director, said the plant uses robotics and automated systems in its production process, ensuring high efficiency and strict quality control.

Another example is the Phú Mỹ Ultra-Clear Float Glass Plant operated by Viglacera in Phú Mỹ II Industrial Park, which produces high-quality glass with a light transmittance of 91.6 per cent.

The plant’s production process is almost entirely automated, reducing labour requirements and ensuring consistent product quality.

According to Nguyễn Giang Nam, deputy general director of the company, the facility’s advanced European technology serves both domestic and export markets.

The province’s emphasis on clean technology and eco-friendly industries has attracted investment from major global companies, including South Korea’s Hyosung, Australia’s Austal, Japan’s Marubeni, and South Korea’s Samsung.

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has 621 projects in its industrial zones, 326 of them foreign-invested with capital of US$16.367 billion and VNĐ11.65 billion.

The province has been upgrading infrastructure to support investors, including developing road networks linking the Cái Mép – Thị Vải Port, coastal tourism areas and key southern economic zone and the Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu Expressway, Phước An Bridge, and Ring Road 4 besides upgrades to National Highways 51, 55 and 56.

Nguyễn Văn Thọ, chairman of the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu People’s Committee, said the province aims to attract large high-tech investments with strong value-added potential.

Local authorities are also encouraging existing businesses to upgrade their production lines and adopt clean technologies.

Furthermore, the province is introducing measures to support businesses facing difficulties, including tax breaks, fee reductions and deferred payments.

Dedicated teams have been formed to assist investors, ensuring effective capital disbursement and addressing challenges they may encounter. – VNS