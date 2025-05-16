Satellite cities seen as a solution to Hà Nội's urban expansion

HÀ NỘI As Hà Nội faces mounting population pressure and land scarcity, satellite cities are emerging as a solution for urban expansion and long-term real estate investment, said industry experts and insiders at a seminar yesterday in the capital.

They said that with the gradual completion of key ring roads and inter-provincial expressways, the property market is shifting beyond Hà Nội’s core to dynamic growth hubs such as Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Vĩnh Phúc, and Hà Nam.

Dr Nguyễn Văn Đính, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA), said the Capital Region is undergoing a fundamental transformation towards a more sustainable, multifunctional, and interlinked urban structure.

While Hà Nội remains the economic driver in finance, logistics and innovation, neighbouring localities are evolving into manufacturing and logistics belts, supplying land, labour and support services, particularly for high-tech industries.

He said that after administrative streamlining, the Capital Region could operate more effectively, contributing 25–28 per cent of national GDP by 2030, equivalent to over VNĐ3 quadrillion (US$115.7 billion).

Infrastructure development is shaping the region along two key axes: ring roads that connect the broader region and expressways and rail lines that link Hà Nội to satellite cities. Prioritising public transport will accelerate mobility and foster a unified regional property market.

Population decentralisation is also spurring large-scale suburban cities. Provinces like Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên and Vĩnh Phúc aim to become centrally governed cities, driving integrated urban-industrial development, green infrastructure, and smart, resort-style living.

Hà Nội’s role as the central hub ensures growth is distributed across the region. Industrial provinces such as Bắc Giang, Thái Nguyên, and Vĩnh Phúc are thriving, thanks to improved connectivity. This balanced growth not only eases pressure on Hà Nội but also creates a multi-centred urban network in the north.

“With infrastructure, decentralisation policies, and rising investment capital, satellite cities and suburban mega-urban areas will become high-potential 'extended cities' for both living and investment in the next five to 10 years,” Dr Đính said.

Infrastructure

From a planning perspective, architect Trần Ngọc Chính, Chairman of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association, said the expanding Capital Region is becoming a new national strategic economic centre, especially as Việt Nam shifts to a development model driven by regional connectivity.

Ongoing administrative mergers and cross-border infrastructure projects, particularly railways, are generating strong momentum for real estate.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Trần Đình Thiên, member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, stressed that the Capital Region should no longer be viewed just as Hà Nội’s hinterland, but as a “centre of centres”, a convergence point for growth and innovation.

He urged a mindset shift: opportunities now lie in expanding into new geographical and institutional spaces, not the traditional urban core.

Strategically, the region borders China, Việt Nam’s top trading partner, and is the only one set to host two high-speed rail corridors: one linking Kunming (China) with Hà Nội–Hải Phòng via Lào Cai, and the other being the North–South high-speed rail, starting with the Hà Nội–HCM City section.

Alongside railways, the Capital Region is developing a modern highway network. A standout project is the 100-kilometre coastal expressway from Hải Phòng to Ninh Bình via Thái Bình, Northern Việt Nam’s largest highway, with 10 lanes. As the eastern backbone of the region, it will unlock major opportunities for coastal industrial, logistics, and residential real estate.

Another key development is the proposed route connecting Gia Bình Airport in Bắc Ninh to Hà Nội via the Tứ Liên Bridge. The bridge is not only a vital transport link but also an urban design landmark, enabling a modern northern Hà Nội corridor.

“If Gia Bình becomes a satellite international airport, the route to the city centre will be a powerful growth axis, drawing investor interest to its key junctions,” said architect Chính.

Satellite localities such as Hải Phòng, Hà Nam, Hưng Yên and Ninh Bình are already seeing surging investment in infrastructure, real estate and tourism. New regional and inter-provincial railway lines are taking shape, connecting them efficiently with Hà Nội. VNS