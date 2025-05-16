Cao Bằng Province showcases its products in HCM City

HCM CITY — An exhibition featuring over 80 specialty and OCOP products from Cao Bằng province opened at the Export Showroom on Nguyễn Huệ Boulevard in HCM City.

The four-day event aims to boost trade and co-operation between Cao Bằng Province and HCM City.

It also supports Cao Bằng Province’s businesses in promoting their products with HCM City distributors.

In particular, some of the province's notable products showcased at this event include black grass jelly, canna vermicelli, five-color noodles, Bảo Lạc fragrant glutinous rice, Khảo cake, Kolia tea, smoked meat, and handheld agricultural tools from Phúc Sen forging village.

The Director of Cao Bằng Province's Department of Industry and Trade, Đồng Thị Kiều Oanh, stated that the province has 61 products recognised as typical rural industrial products at the provincial level, of which 15 have also gained regional recognition and five have achieved national recognition.

Furthermore, the province has 144 OCOP-certified products, including 131 three-star and 13 four-star products, she added.

Additionally, some of the provincial products are now exported to strict markets such as the US, Japan, the EU, and South Korea.

Cao Thị Phi Vân, Deputy Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC), said that during 2023-24 period, the socio-economic development co-operation programme between HCM City and northern and north-central provinces yielded positive results in various fields.

As for Cao Bằng Province, she noted that co-operation programmes with HCM City still hold significant untapped potential, particularly in trade, investment, and tourism.

HCM City and Cao Bằng Province continue to enhance future co-operation in trade and investment, aiming to boost product sales, attract investment to key projects, and foster local socio-economic development.

The event was co-organised by Cao Bằng Province's Department of Industry and Trade and the ITPC, running through May 18. — VNS