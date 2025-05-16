Viettel AI’s fact-checking breakthrough showcased at US conference

HÀ NỘI — Viettel AI has unveiled a new fact-checking method called VeGraph, improving accuracy by up to 5 per cent compared to current systems, at the prestigious NAACL 2025 conference held in the US.

The rise of social media and user-generated content has fuelled a wave of misinformation, particularly harmful in sensitive areas such as public health, natural disasters and national policy. As AI systems like virtual assistants increasingly rely on online data, the risk of spreading false information grows -- especially when they lack fact-verification capabilities.

VeGraph, short for Verify-in-the-Graph, is Viettel AI’s answer to this challenge. It breaks down a claim into smaller components and cross-references them with trusted sources such as government databases, legal documents and scientific literature. The approach not only improves precision but also offers transparency by clearly outlining the verification process.

Unlike conventional models that often rely heavily on large language models (LLMs), which are prone to “hallucinations” or generating incorrect outputs, VeGraph ensures cross-checking with official sources, helping users understand why a claim is marked as true or false.

Presented at the North American Chapter of the Association for Computational Linguistics (NAACL) -- one of the top global forums in natural language processing -- VeGraph was tested on benchmark datasets and showed accuracy improvements of 2 to 5 per cent.

Experts praise the method’s practical potential. It can be integrated into AI systems to enhance reliability, or adapted for use in journalism, healthcare, legal services and public administration, where verified information is critical.

Looking ahead, Viettel AI plans to expand VeGraph to handle images, audio and complex language patterns, including metaphors and implied meanings, while enhancing reasoning with knowledge graphs.

Viettel AI, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, leads Việt Nam’s AI innovation efforts with a broad ecosystem of solutions in AI, Big Data, robotics and Digital Twin technologies. — VNS