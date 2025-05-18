Long An to commence construction of bridges and LNG power plants in Q3

LONG AN — Authorities in Long An Province are set to begin the construction of three major bridges and two LNG power plants in the third quarter of 2025, according to a recent announcement following a meeting between provincial leaders and a Korea Eximbank (KEXIM) delegation.

Nguyễn Minh Lâm, Vice Chairman of Long An Provincial People’s Committee, met with Choi Wooyoung, Chief Representative of KEXIM’s Vietnam Office, to discuss the progress of the projects.

The three bridges, which will span the Cần Giuộc, Vàm Cỏ Đông, and Vàm Cỏ Tây rivers, have a total projected investment of approximately VNĐ4.8 trillion (approximately US$203.5 million).

The investment will be funded primarily through Official Development Assistance (ODA) from South Korea, totaling around VNĐ4.06 trillion ($172.48 million).

According to the provincial government, the Cần Giuộc Bridge will be a steel arch structure with a length of 568 meters, including an approach road of around 1.5 kilometres.

The Vàm Cỏ Đông Bridge will feature a cable-stayed design spanning 1,356 meters, while the Vàm Cỏ Tây Bridge will be an extradosed bridge with a total length of 1,412 meters.

The three bridges are expected to support six lanes of traffic.

In addition to the bridge project, Long An is also advancing the development of two LNG power plants, Long An No.1 and Long An No.2, with a combined capacity of 3,000 MW.

The projects will be located on a 45.6-hectare site in Phước Vĩnh Đông Commune, Cần Giuộc District.

Total investment for these power plants is estimated at approximately VNĐ72.6 trillion ($3.13 billion).

Of the total capital, VNĐ21.8 trillion ($938.6 million) will be funded through direct contributions, while the remaining amount will come from loans and other financial sources.

At the meeting, KEXIM’s delegation expressed its commitment to providing financial support and guidance for project documentation and bidding processes.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely to finalise feasibility studies and complete necessary procedures for official international agreements.

Lâm emphasised the significance of these projects in enhancing regional connectivity and ensuring stable power supply.

He affirmed the province’s commitment to supporting the projects, including the allocation of counterpart funding in line with sponsor requirements.

"These projects are crucial for boosting regional trade, industrial development, and urban expansion, especially in connecting HCM City and the Mekong Delta," Lâm stated.

The Long An Provincial People’s Committee also pledged to ensure smooth coordination among relevant departments to maintain the projects' timeline and achieve the planned completion targets. – VNS