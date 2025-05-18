AI Tech Days to showcase latest solutions, expertise in Hà Nội and HCM City

HCM CITY — Latest artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and expertise will be showcased at Avnet AI Tech Days, which will take place in Hà Nội on May 27 and in HCM City on May 29.

Organised by a global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet, the events will offer attendees the unique opportunity to gain actionable insights into deploying the latest AI technologies, forge valuable connections with industry leaders, and discover how Avnet’s solutions can accelerate their AI journey in Việt Nam.

Recognising Việt Nam's rapidly accelerating momentum and strong government prioritisation of artificial intelligence (AI) across key sectors, Avnet is set to catalyse this progress with its upcoming Avnet AI Tech Days – Shaping the Future of AI.

“Avnet is excited to bring our AI Tech Day to Việt Nam, with events in both Hà Nội and HCM City," said Tan Aik Hoon, regional president, Avnet South Asia and Korea.

"We recognise Việt Nam's increasing focus on technological advancement, underpinned by strong government support and a dynamic local innovation landscape. Through our collaboration with leading technology providers, we are committed to providing the solutions and expertise needed to empower local businesses and contribute to the nation's AI growth,” he said.

The event aligns with Việt Nam's ambitious national strategy to become a leading AI hub in ASEAN by 2030, supported by Government initiatives such as a dedicated regulatory sandbox for fostering responsible AI innovation and the newly established Investment Support Fund targeting R&D in key technology sectors like AI.

Việt Nam's burgeoning AI ecosystem is witnessing significant growth, with a rapidly increasing number of startups and a strong pipeline of STEM talent graduating annually. This potential is further attracting substantial foreign direct investment, with global tech leaders recognising Việt Nam's strategic importance in the future of AI development.

Avnet AI Tech Days will feature Avnet's comprehensive ecosystem of cutting-edge AI solutions, developed through close collaboration with a robust ecosystem of industry leaders, including AMD, Infineon, LITE-ON, Micron, Molex, Murata, Nichicon, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Supermicro, and Yageo Corporation. Alongside these collaborations, the event will also showcase Avnet’s sister companies, Tria and element14. Attendees will experience a comprehensive display of advanced AI infrastructure and platform technologies, expertly curated by Avnet to accelerate AI integration across critical sectors such as manufacturing, smart cities, and telecommunications within Việt Nam.

The Tech Days will feature insights from Avnet experts and prominent local figures, bringing significant authority and practical expertise to the Vietnamese AI landscape.

Avnet's commitment to understanding and addressing the evolving needs of the AI market is further underscored by its recent Avnet Insights survey. The findings reveal strong global optimism regarding AI's impact on product development, with a significant percentage of engineers already integrating AI into their designs. The survey also identifies key challenges such as security, privacy, and data quality, highlighting the importance of the solutions and expertise Avnet and its partners will present at Tech Days in Việt Nam.

The global AI market's rapid and significant expansion further emphasises the urgency of addressing its challenges and realising its transformative potential, particularly in a rapidly developing AI landscape like Việt Nam.

At the Avnet Tech Days, attendees will witness live demonstrations and static displays featuring the latest AI innovations from Avnet's design services team and its strategic partners. These demonstrations will directly support Việt Nam’s growing AI ambitions while addressing broader global challenges. — VNS