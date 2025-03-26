MobiFone officially launches 5G services

HÀ NỘI — MobiFone, one of Việt Nam’s leading telecommunications providers, has officially commercialised its 5G services, becoming the third network operator in the country to do so.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Việt Nam’s telecommunications landscape, promising to elevate the digital experience for individual and business users.

On Wednesday, MobiFone announced the rollout of its 5G services, initially focusing on major urban centres.

The company plans to expand its coverage to all 63 provinces nationwide, ensuring that even the most remote areas will benefit from high-speed connectivity.

MobiFone's 5G network operates on the 3,800 - 3,900 MHz frequency band, which allows for optimal data transmission speeds.

The 5G service promises to deliver speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, 10 - 15 times faster than the existing 4G networks, with remarkably low latency. This capability will support a range of high-tech applications, particularly those that require stable connections and minimal delays.

Data as of February from the i-Speed platform of the Việt Nam Internet Centre, the Ministry of Science and Technology, MobiFone's 5G mobile broadband achieved an impressive download speed of 284.89 Mbps and an upload speed of 53.37 Mbps.

For its business clients, MobiFone has introduced over 100 products that address eight key sectors prioritised for national digital transformation. These sectors include industrial manufacturing, smart cities, energy, agriculture, healthcare, education, transportation and smart tourism.

Customers with existing 4G SIM cards and 5G-capable devices can immediately access these services without needing to change their SIM cards.

It also offers solutions for individual businesses as part of the transition towards a digital society. These solutions integrate technologies such as AI, IoT, Cloud and Big Data on the 5G platform.

In fact, MobiFone has implemented various solutions and services based on 5G technology at several agencies, organisations and businesses across the country.

The government has set ambitious goals for 5G adoption, with forecasts suggesting that by 2029, 5G could account for approximately 50 per cent of all mobile subscriptions in the country, according to Ericsson's research. — BIZHUB/VNS