Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

PM calls for enhanced support to foster growth of SMEs

March 26, 2025 - 10:35
By fostering new business models, advancing technology adoption, and fast-tracking digital innovation, Việt Nam aims to create an ecosystem where SMEs can thrive.
Workers at a plant in Thanh Hoá Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has assigned various tasks to ministries, agencies and localities to accelerate the rapid and sustainable growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), toward adding at least one million new enterprises by 2030.

Released on March 25, the directive underscored the pivotal role of the private sector, particularly SMEs, which constitute 98 per cent of all active businesses in the country.

They are the backbone of Việt Nam's economy, contributing over 50 per cent of the GDP, generating 30 per cent of total state budget revenue, and providing more than 40 million jobs, a colossal 82 per cent of the nation's workforce.

To unlock this potential, PM Chính has outlined a comprehensive plan designed to facilitate the development of SMEs, especially innovative startups. The plan focuses on enhancing competitiveness in value chains, advancing digital transformation, and championing green transition.

By fostering new business models, advancing technology adoption, and fast-tracking digital innovation, Việt Nam aims to create an ecosystem where SMEs can thrive.

The directive called on ministries, agencies and localities to adopt a “people-first” mindset, placing businesses and citizens at the heart of their efforts.

Recognising their challenges as shared ones, the focus must be on refining policies and laws, streamlining administrative procedures and creating a fair, transparent and pro-business environment.

This year alone, administrative processing times will be slashed by at least 30 per cent, while compliance costs and unnecessary business conditions will be cut by the same margin.

A significant shift from pre-approval management to post-audit oversight will be deployed, backed by stricter monitoring and supervision measures.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to the ministries of finance, science and technology, industry and trade, alongside the State Bank of Vietnam, the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and various business and industry associations. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

ESG handbook released to help SMEs

The Handbook on ESG Implementation Framework and ESG Reporting is designed to guide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.
Economy

SMEs need support policies: insiders

With nearly one million businesses and around five million business households, the private sector contributes approximately 51 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and over 30 per cent to the State budget.

see also

More on this story

Economy

SBV ready to support private sector

The SBV consistently directs credit institutions to expand effective lending, improve credit accessibility for businesses and reduce operating costs to lower lending rates.
Economy

HSBC provides SACE Push facility for GELEX

HSBC, in collaboration with its Singapore and Việt Nam branches, the Italian Export Credit Agency (SACE), and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), has entered into an agreement to provide a SACE Push facility for GELEX Infrastructure JSC.
Economy

HCM City organises dialogue with Korean businesses

HCM City’s Investment and Trade Promotion Centre and the South Korean consulate organised a dialogue between the city and Korean businesses on March 25 for the latter to air their problems and learn about HCM City’s areas of focus.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom