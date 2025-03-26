Việt Nam, UK collaborate on consumer protection agreement

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s National Competition Commission and the British Embassy in Việt Nam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on consumer protection on March 25 as part of the ASEAN-UK Economic Integration Programme which aims at enhancing renewal, economic development, and sustainable development.

At the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister Phan Thị Thắng affirmed that the MoU not only represents a milestone in the cooperation between the two sides but also demonstrates the ministry’s commitment to protecting consumer interests in an increasingly interconnected global marketplace.

She underscored that Việt Nam has unceasingly completed its legal framework, improved enforcement capacity and enhance international cooperation to create a safe, transparent and sustainable consumer climate.

The MoU establishes a formal mechanism for bilateral collaboration, enhancing information exchange, knowledge sharing and joint initiatives to strengthen consumer protection enforcement.

Key focus areas include defective product recalls, consumer awareness campaigns, specialised training for regulatory officials, and joint technical assistance projects, she added.

For his part, British Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew said with Việt Nam experiencing rapid economic growth and deep international market integration, the collaboration comes at a critical time, helping enhance market transparency, promote equal business climate while develop the economy in Việt Nam and ASEAN as a whole.

The UK has committed to supporting Việt Nam in improving business environment across multiple domains, including consumer protection, product recalls, administrative reforms and digital transformation. — VNS