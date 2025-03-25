Work begins on two construction material plants in Huế

THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — Work commenced on two large-scale construction material plants in Huế City's Phong Điền Industrial Zone with a total investment exceeding VNĐ4.18 trillion (over US$163 million) on Tuesday.

A quartz sand processing plant, financed by Thừa Thiên Huế-based Creanza Advanced Materials JSC, spans over 12.7ha. The plant has a total investment exceeding VNĐ2.18 trillion and is designed to produce approximately 72,000 tonnes of cristobalite and 1.6 million square metres of quartz stone annually.

Scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2027, the facility aims to supply the domestic market while exporting high-quality cristobalite and quartz stone to European and American markets.

Meanwhile, a super white flower glass factory, developed by Đạt Phương Glass JSC, covers over 12ha. With a total investment of VNĐ2 trillion, the factory is designed to produce 400 tonnes of glass products per day, equivalent to 19.2 million square metres annually.

The project which is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2027 aims to boost production, promote technology transfer and add value to Việt Nam’s rare quartz sand resources.

In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, chairman of the municipal People's Committee, Nguyễn Văn Phương, said these two key projects are expected to drive significant progress in the city's manufacturing industry, contributing to the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth in line with the Government's direction.

He urged investors to allocate maximum resources to ensure the factories are completed on schedule and meet approved quality standards.

The chairman also vowed that city leaders are committed to supporting project implementation, pledging to direct relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities to coordinate closely with investors. — VNS