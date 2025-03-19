Huế kicks off key development projects in March

HUẾ – The now centrally run city of Huế will start a series of key development projects in celebration of Reunification Day on March 26, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ7 trillion (US$274 million), promising a rapid facelift for the heritage city.

City authorities said a technical completion ceremony will be held for the VNĐ2.28 trillion ($89.2 million) road and bridge project spanning the Hương (Perfume) River after one year of construction work.

The six-lane Nguyễn Hoàng Bridge across the river will connect the areas of Kim Long and Bùi Thị Xuân, and will help make the city a ‘smart’, low-carbon and zero plastic waste urban centre.

Creanza Advanced Materials Joint Stock Company will build a quartz sand and tile factory in Phong Điền Industrial Park with an investment of VNĐ2.2 trillion ($86 million), producing 1.6 square metres of floor tiles per year.

Đạt Phương Company will also start construction of a pattern glass project in the same park, with investment capital of VNĐ2 trillion ($78.3 million).

A local investor, Logistics Energy Connecting (LEC) Group, will begin construction on a warehouse and logistics service centre at the Chân Mây-Lăng Cô Economic Zone with an investment of VNĐ1.5 trillion ($58.7 million).

Two social housing projects and a trade-hotel centre will also break ground in March, the local committee said.

FPT Group will host a rooftop completion ceremony for its education complex at the new planned An Vân Dương Urban Area after two years of construction.

Last year, Aeon Mall Việt Nam opened its first trading centre, Aeon Mall Huế, with an investment of $170 million in the new urban area.

Huế has developed six industrial zones on 2,600ha, creating additional space for domestic and foreign investors.