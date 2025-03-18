Tax revenue from e-commerce surges

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance has reported a sharp rise in tax revenue from e-commerce in the first months of 2025.

According to the department, 130 foreign suppliers, including Google and Facebook, have registered, declared, and paid taxes through the electronic tax portal for foreign providers, contributing a total of VNĐ2.91 trillion (US$114 million). Additionally, over 33,000 individual and household businesses have registered and declared taxes, amounting to VNĐ1.6 trillion ($62.6 million).

In 2025, tax authorities plan to work with five major e-commerce platforms – Shopee, Tiki, Lazada, Sendo, TikTok, and Grab – on the provision of personal information of business households.

The department is also gathering data from delivery and online payment service providers to track sellers and enforce tax collection measures.

With e-commerce experiencing rapid growth, ensuring tax compliance is crucial to preventing revenue losses. — VNS