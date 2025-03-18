Politics & Law
Home Economy

Tax revenue from e-commerce surges

March 18, 2025 - 18:00
With e-commerce experiencing rapid growth, ensuring tax compliance is crucial to preventing revenue losses.
According to the department, 130 foreign suppliers, including Google and Facebook, have registered, declared, and paid taxes through the electronic tax portal for foreign providers. — Photo vtv.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance has reported a sharp rise in tax revenue from e-commerce in the first months of 2025.

According to the department, 130 foreign suppliers, including Google and Facebook, have registered, declared, and paid taxes through the electronic tax portal for foreign providers, contributing a total of VNĐ2.91 trillion (US$114 million). Additionally, over 33,000 individual and household businesses have registered and declared taxes, amounting to VNĐ1.6 trillion ($62.6 million).

In 2025, tax authorities plan to work with five major e-commerce platforms – Shopee, Tiki, Lazada, Sendo, TikTok, and Grab – on the provision of personal information of business households.

The department is also gathering data from delivery and online payment service providers to track sellers and enforce tax collection measures.

With e-commerce experiencing rapid growth, ensuring tax compliance is crucial to preventing revenue losses. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Tax revenue surpasses VNĐ1.7 quadrillion

Việt Nam’s tax sector has collected a record-high revenue of VNĐ1.7 quadrillion (US$66.7 billion) for the state budget in 2024, the General Department of Taxation reported at a conference on December 19.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Public-private partnership catalyses sustainable agri-food chain growth

Established in 2010, the Việt Nam Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture (PSAV) has been instrumental in mobilising investment resources, applying scientific and technological advancements, and developing effective and sustainable value chains for Việt Nam's key agricultural commodities under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

