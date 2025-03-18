Norwegian seafood exports to Việt Nam hit record, boosting trade prospects

HÀ NỘI — Norwegian seafood exports to Việt Nam surged to a record high in 2024, reflecting the country’s growing appetite for high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood.

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) announced this milestone during the Food & Hospitality Expo in Hà Nội on March 18.

According to NSC, Norway exported a total of 2.8 million tonnes of seafood worldwide in 2024, generating US$16.5 billion in revenue. Việt Nam alone imported over 72,000 tonnes, valued at $252 million – marking a 20 per cent increase in value and a 16 per cent rise in volume compared to 2023.

Among the key products, Norwegian salmon continued to be a favourite, with over 24,000 tonnes shipped to Việt Nam, making the country one of the largest markets for Norwegian seafood in Southeast Asia.

Mackerel imports also grew significantly, with 36,200 tonnes brought into Việt Nam. Notably, 97 per cent of Norwegian mackerel imported was used for processing and re-export, underscoring Việt Nam’s role as a key seafood processing hub.

NSC’s Regional Director for Southeast Asia,Ashild Nakken, attributed the surge in Norwegian seafood exports to Việt Nam’s increasing preference for premium food products.

To further expand its presence, NSC has been actively collaborating with Vietnamese businesses to enhance distribution through retail and food service channels.

She said NSC has signed several cooperation agreements to make Norwegian seafood more accessible in supermarkets and restaurants across Việt Nam.

NSC is also ramping up promotional efforts, working with major supermarket chains, restaurant groups, and e-commerce platforms to ensure easier access for consumers.

Additionally, the organisation is conducting training programmes, such as the Norwegian Salmon Academy, in key cities like Đà Nẵng, HCM City and Hà Nội. These initiatives aim to equip chefs and food industry professionals with advanced seafood handling and preparation skills.

Bilateral cooperation and trade opportunities

Norwegian Ambassador to Việt Nam, Hilde Solbakken, highlighted Việt Nam’s strong position in the global seafood supply chain, noting that the country has become a key player in seafood processing and trade. He also observed that Norwegian seafood, especially salmon, is gaining popularity in this growing market.

The ambassador noted that Norwegian consumers have a high appreciation for Vietnamese shrimp, which are larger than those found in Norway.

She also highlighted the potential for Vietnamese coffee exports, given Norway’s reputation as one of the highest coffee-consuming countries in the world.

Looking ahead, both countries see promising opportunities for deeper cooperation.

Bilateral trade between Norway and Việt Nam has grown steadily over the past decade, but there is potential for even greater expansion if the two countries sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Such an agreement would create a stable framework for economic cooperation while fostering new opportunities in the green and maritime economies, benefiting both nations, the ambassador said. — VNS