Delicious dishes, drinks and more at Food & Hospitality Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — People will find everything they need in the field of food and beverage at the Food & Hospitality Hà Nội 2025 which opened on March 18 at the Hà Nội International Centre for Exhibition.

In its third edition, the exhibition features more than 180 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions including India, Germany, South Korea, the US, Japan, Spain, China, Thailand, Italy, Australia and Việt Nam, showing their food and drink products, as well as showcasing hotels and restaurants, food service equipment and supplies.

The event aims to promote trade and create a bridge for international brands to approach importers, distributors, retailers and traders of food and beverage (F&B) and accommodation services in Việt Nam.

According to the Vice President of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, Đỗ Hồng Xoan, the international participation is particularly impressive, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the floor total, promising to bring a great space for trade, cultural and culinary connections in the Vietnamese market.

Among exhibitors are the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL), the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), the Japan Fisheries Association (JFA), the California Agricultural Export Council (CAEC), EU Pork and the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

Many Vietnamese big names are also at the expo, including Andros Vietnam, Annapolis (Kawami - Long Beach), Cobi Group, Cubes Asia, Dalat Milk and Vina Foam.

Taking part in the exhibition, Courtney Beale, Deputy Chief of Mission for the US Mission in Việt Nam said agriculture continued to play an extremely important role in the dynamic and strong economic relationship between Việt Nam and the United States, a relationship now over 30 years old.

The American booth was a meeting space for food suppliers, buyers and all those involved in the agricultural industry. It would be an opportunity to promote US agricultural products to a wide market, she said.

Organisers expect to attract more than 7,200 visitors to the exhibition over three days where they will see and taste many F&B products such as bread, cakes, ice cream, tea, coffee, wine and spirits.

The event also presents the latest food service and hotel equipment, food technology, packaging, disposables and other related services.

In addition to the exhibits, there are many interesting activities to introduce and honour companies, brands and individuals in the F&B and barista industry, such as the third Hà Nội Talent Chef Competition, the Vietnam Barista Competition and the country's only coffee tasting competition Vietnam Aromaster Championship.

The Asia's Excellent Taste Awards 2025, the first prestigious culinary award in Việt Nam that is recognised internationally, will take place within the framework of the exhibition, promising to attract strong attention from the F&B industry community.

The event will also be holding many conferences updating and discussing trends and news about the latest initiatives in the food and hospitality sector.

Food & Hospitality Hà Nội is part of a global food, beverage and hospitality exhibition series organised by Informa Markets, with nearly 40 annual events in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Cambodia, South Korea, the United States, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, China and many other countries. VNS