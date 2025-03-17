HCMC university student project raises awareness of hardships of Khmer children

HCM CITY — A group of multimedia university students from FPT University HCM City is carrying out a project to promote the right to education for disadvantaged Khmer students in the Mekong Delta.

Activities in this project, called Khơi Nguồn Mer Ước, aim to help other HCM City university students have a better understanding of the access to education among Khmer children and inspire action.

The group produced a wide variety of online content to raise awareness of the issue among social media users, including social media posts, video clips, and an interactive online game where players perform simple tasks to learn more about the difficulties of accessing education for Khmer children. Players’ achievements in the game are transformed into real life gifts for disadvantaged children such as pencil cases and note books.

There was also an animated video clip to help viewers sympathise with the struggles of Khmer children on a wide range of social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

A real-life interactive experience will be held at the FPT HCM City University on March 24 to 25, where university students play games which simulate and convey the hardship of Khmer children, such as difficulties in travelling to school and language barriers. They will call for shared actions from the community to assist Khmer children for the long term.

The group worked with online influencers to promote its messages and events, as well as working with sponsors for gifts for Khmer children.

Võ Thị Minh Thùy, a group member, said: “Looking at our journey, what makes us most proud is not just the media products or the events we are organising, but also the genuine emotions that the project is evoking in everyone. The stories of Khmer children facing immense difficulties on their way to school deeply moved us, and that became our driving force to create a campaign that truly touches the hearts of the community.”

“One of the most memorable moments was seeing university students participating in interactive activities, empathising with the hardships of Khmer children. It was then that we realised our efforts were not in vain – we had successfully conveyed the project’s message.” VNS