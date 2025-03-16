Tây Ninh seeks to boost tourism with a range of festivals

TÂY NINH The southeastern province of Tây Ninh expects to attract a large number of tourists with a series of coming events.

The province will welcome a United Nations Day of Vesak delegation to a candle lighting ceremony on May 8 to pray for world peace at the Bà Đen (Black Virgin) Mountain, a unique spiritual and cultural destination of Việt Nam.

Many activities will be held at the Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area within the framework of the Day of Vesak, or Buddha's Birthday.

More than 2,000 delegates from 80 countries and territories will attend the UN Day of Vesak organised by the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in HCM City from May 6-8.

The 2nd Art of Vegetarian Cooking Festival will take place in Tây Ninh from May 25-31, promising to become the most anticipated culinary event in the southeast region.

The province’s art of vegetarian cooking was recognised as a national intangible heritage by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The festival is aimed at preserving and promoting the value of national intangible cultural heritage, honouring artisans who are practicing to preserve and promote the unique values ​​of vegetarian culinary culture, said Trần Anh Minh, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

It will gather artisans and businesses to participate in exchanges and learning experiences in the art of vegetarian cuisine, he said.

It will feature the establishment of a Vietnamese record for making 200 vegetarian dishes with the participation of typical vegetarian restaurants in the province.

The Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu Festival on Bà Đen Mountain will be held from the fourth day to the sixth day of the fifth lunar month.

These events will bring unique experiences to visitors and boost tourism, Minh said.

The province welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors in the first two months of this year, up 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ1.1 trillion (US$43.1 million), an increase of 47 per cent over the previous year.

Revenue from accommodation, food and beverage services, travel and other tourism-related activities was estimated at VNĐ2.3 trillion ($90.2 million), an increase of 5.3 per cent over the same period.

These figures show that Tây Ninh affirms its position as an attractive destination and its tourism sector is a driving force for economic growth.

Key tourist attractions in the province include the Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area, Cao Đài Holy See, and Dầu Tiếng Lake.

Bà Đen Mountain continues to maintain its position as the province’s tourist magnet and among the most attractive destinations in the country.

As of March 8, the Bà Đen Mountain Tourist Area served two million passengers taking cable cars. VNS