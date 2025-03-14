Politics & Law
Life & Style

Stepping into tradition with wooden sandals

March 14, 2025 - 17:32
Wooden sandals may not be as popular today as they once were, but a fashion designer is working to revive these traditional shoes by making them more appealing to young people. She’s doing so by pairing them with modern outfits and using environmentally-friendly materials. Let’s explore her work!

Life & Style

Photo exhibition celebrates Reunification Day

A photo exhibition featuring Vietnamese revolutionary cinema will be organised in HCM City as part of the city’s cultural activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of South Việt Nam's Liberation and Reunification Day (April 30).

