Stepping into tradition with wooden sandals

Wooden sandals may not be as popular today as they once were, but a fashion designer is working to revive these traditional shoes by making them more appealing to young people. She’s doing so by pairing them with modern outfits and using environmentally-friendly materials. Let’s explore her work!
Towering at approximately 30m, with a trunk circumference nearing 10m, this majestic tree boasts a sprawling root system that delves deep into the earth, anchoring it firmly against the test of time. Its rugged trunk features a spacious hollow roughly one metre wide, adding to its character and history.
At this 30th anniversary celebration, the band will not only perform hit songs that have been part of their history for many generations of fans, but will also include several recently composed songs that have been well received by the public.
A photo exhibition featuring Vietnamese revolutionary cinema will be organised in HCM City as part of the city’s cultural activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of South Việt Nam's Liberation and Reunification Day (April 30).
Việt Nam’s rise to the top of the global coffee market has been, in world history terms, rather quick. From humble beginnings in the 1800s, Việt Nam is now seen as one of the best coffee markets in the world, with many global manufacturers relying on locally grown coffee.
The Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta city of Cần Thơ will host its annual Southern Traditional Cake Festival on April 4-8 to mark Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day, falling on the 10th day of the third lunar month of the year.
The valuation emerged from a joint study by Italy’s Santagata Foundation for the Economics of Culture, Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Ecological Urban and Regional Development, and the School of Interdisciplinary Science and Arts at Vietnam National University – Hà Nội.