Renowned writer and poet Nguyễn Thụy Kha passes away at 77

HÀ NỘI — Writer and poet Nguyễn Thụy Kha, the author of the anti-American poetry collection Thời Máu Xanh (Blue Blood Time), passed away on Thursday in Hà Nội at the age of 77.

According to the Việt Nam Writers' Association, the well-known poet, who was also a songwriter and music researcher, succumbed to cancer after a long battle.

In a heartfelt farewell note, poet Nguyễn Quang Thiều, President of the Việt Nam Writers' Association, stated: “I do not think of this as the end of his life. I believe he has completed his journey in this world and has moved on to another place with new work. Therefore, his passing does not leave me with a heavy feeling, even though starting tomorrow, there will no longer be opportunities to drink with him, listen to him reading poetry, or sing together.”

Nguyễn Thụy Kha was born in 1949 in Thái Bình Province, though his family originated from Ngãi Am Village, Hòa Bình Commune, Vĩnh Bảo District, Hải Phòng. He composed his first song in 1965 for his high school, Thái Phiên, which has since been sung as the school’s anthem.

After graduating from the University of Information in 1971, he joined the military and served in the Information Corps until 1990. As a signal soldier during the American War, he was stationed in various locations across the Trường Sơn mountain range, enduring fierce battles in Quảng Trị and the Central Highlands.

From 1979 to 1983, Kha attended the Nguyễn Du Writing School. He excelled in multiple fields, including literature, music, cinema and journalism. Over his career, he published more than 15 poetry collections and 10 essays on literature and art, with a focus on poets and musicians.

His most notable work includes Văn Cao – Người Đi Dọc Biển (Văn Cao – The Sea Walker), Nửa Thế Kỷ Tân Nhạc Việt Nam (Half a Century of Vietnamese Modern Music), Những Gương Mặt Âm Nhạc Thế Kỷ (Music Faces of the Century), and Huy Du – Đời Và Nhạc (Huy Du – Life and Music).

In addition, he authored several music collections, biographical film scripts and commentaries for numerous films.

His work earned him several prestigious accolades, including the Văn Nghệ Newspaper’s Poetry Award (1981-1982), the Lê Quý Đôn Prize (1986), the Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Prize (1982) and the Việt Nam Musicians' Association Award every year from 1996 to 2005.

He was also honoured with the Việt Nam Union of Literature and Arts Associations Award (2004) and the State Prize for Literature and Art (2023). — VNS