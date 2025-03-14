A tree of tradition: celebrating a millennium of life in Phú Thọ

PHÚ THỌ — In Phú Thọ Province's Tam Nông District, a thousand-year-old thị tree (Diospyros decandra) stands as a living testament to the rich heritage of the people of Quang Húc commune.

Towering at approximately 30m, with a trunk circumference nearing 10m, this majestic tree boasts a sprawling root system that delves deep into the earth, anchoring it firmly against the test of time. Its rugged trunk features a spacious hollow roughly one metre wide, adding to its character and history.

Recognised as a heritage tree in 2024, it has become a focal point for local festivals, where villagers gather to perform incense offerings at its base. These rituals are a heartfelt expression of reverence, as they pray for bountiful harvests and a peaceful existence.

According to Nguyễn Hồng Nghiệp, Vice Chairman of the Quang Húc Commune People’s Committee, historical documents reveal that this tree has stood sentinel for about a millennium. Once part of the Hạ communal house, its roots run deep in the community’s history, even as the local government constructed the Quang Húc Commune People's Committee office nearby, adapting to the changes of time.

Seventy-year-old Nguyễn Văn Trường fondly recalls the many years his home has been cradled under the protective canopy of the ancient tree. It has withstood the ravages of war, enduring bombings while providing shade to the village road, a symbol of resilience amid turmoil.

Every autumn, the villagers eagerly anticipate the spectacular sight of the tree in bloom, its fruits emerging like golden treasures. The fruit releases a sweet aroma that envelops the entire neighbourhood, drawing everyone to its presence.

Since the time of their ancestors, the people have cherished this tree, affectionately referring to it as 'Grandfather' Diospyros decandra. It has weathered many storms, with some branches breaking during fierce gales, yet it remains a steadfast giant. The villagers carefully gather the broken pieces and place them at the tree's base, taking turns to guard them, a testament to their respect and connection to this ancient guardian.

For the residents of Quang Húc Commune, this ancient tree embodies profound spiritual significance. In moments of joy or when facing challenges, families flock to its roots to pray for guidance and blessings. Standing before this majestic tree, villagers seek peace and the strength to navigate the complexities of everyday life, drawing comfort from its enduring presence. VNS