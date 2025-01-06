Tây Ninh offers new tourism products

TÂY NINH The southeastern province of Tây Ninh is focusing on developing a range of new tourism products to serve a large number of tourists as the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday approaching, according to its department of culture and tourism.

From art performances, traditional festivals tied to local cultural identity, to nature and history discovery tours, all activities are designed to bring unique experiences to visitors, said Trần Anh Minh, director of the department.

The province has consistently improved the quality of services at major destinations such as Bà Đen Mountain, Cao Đài Holy See and Dầu Tiếng Lake to satisfy the demand of travellers for sightseeing, relaxation and spirituality.

In addition to effectively exploiting the its potential, Tây Ninh has developed diverse types of eco-tourism and cultural tourism to extend the length of stay and increase the spending of visitors.

The province’s tourism industry has exploited regional linkages with HCM City and the southeastern provinces.

Tây Ninh has 96 heritage relics, including one special national heritage site, 27 national heritage relics, and eight national intangible cultural heritages listed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Nguyễn Thanh Ngọc, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee [provincial administration] said that the tourism sector has become the major driver of the province’s economic growth.

The the province's tourism revenue amounted to VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$98.2 million) and the number of tourists reached around 5.6 million last year, a year-on-year increase of 24 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively.

The Bà Đen Mountain Tourist Site is among the top tourist destinations in the country. The site is not only a famous spiritual destination but also a cultural space where visitors can admire multiple intangible cultural heritages.

Bà Đen is the highest mountain in the south with majestic natural landscapes, combined with a modern cable car system, drawing a number of domestic and foreign visitors during weekends and holidays.

The province strives to develop tourism into one of the major tourist centres in the southeastern region, Ngọc said.

It will turn tourism into a spearhead industry for the province by 2030.

It will focus on efforts to enhance its tourism image and brand, and facilitate the application of information technology in tourism promotion.

Nguyễn Lâm Nhi Thùy, deputy general director of Sun Group Corporation in the south, said that during Tết, Bà Đen Mountain will create many new and unique tourism products, including the spectacular "Hello 2025" art programme with fireworks display and art performances bringing joy and happiness to locals and tourists.

The programme is expected to welcome thousands of visitors, joining in the exciting atmosphere of welcoming the Lunar New Year, she said.

In the coming time, the provincial tourism sector will strengthen the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage values, especially national heritage sites and national intangible cultural heritages, including Trảng Bàng rice paper making, Tây Ninh vegetarian cuisine, the ethnic Khmer drum dance, and Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu festival at Bà Đen Mountain.

The province plans to develop a connection of major tourist attractions, including Bà Đen Mountain Tourist Site, Cao Đài Holy See, Dầu Tiếng Lake and the special national relics of the South Liberation Force Base, along with other tourist attractions and heritage sites in the province. VNS