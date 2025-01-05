Art exhibition raises funds for needy artists in HCM City

HCM CITY The HCM City Fine Arts Association is launching its annual art exhibition to raise funds for needy veteran artists living in the city.

The exhibition “Nhân Ái” (Compassion) showcases 175 paintings and sculptures in different materials such as lacquer, oil, acrylic, and watercolour created by 137 veteran and young artists living in the city or neighbouring provinces.

The works’ topics feature the country’s landscapes, people, lifestyles, the spring and portraits. Still lifes and ink wash paintings are also included.

Veteran artist Ca Lê Thắng, a native of the Mekong Delta province of Bến Tre, brings to the exhibition an oil on canvas named Những Mùa Nước Nổi (Flood Seasons). The painting depicts the beauty of the delta during flood season, a natural phenomenon that occurs each year downstream of the Mekong.

The 71-year-old artist Ngô Đồng of HCM City introduces his oil on canvas about the harshness in the borderlands in Đất Khát Vùng Biên Giới (Drought-stricken borderlands).

The exhibition also displays works by several veteran and young painters such as Nguyễn Văn Phẩm with a paper collage painting titled Chợ Ven Sông (Floating Market) and Nguyễn Minh Tâm with oil painting Tháng Sáu (June).

Nguyễn Xuân Tiên, chairman of the association, showed his gratitude to artists who sent their works to the exhibition, saying that the annual exhibition has been organised for 20 years to support and share love with veteran painters and artists in need.

The exhibition remains open until January 6 at 218A Pasteur Street in District 3. VNS