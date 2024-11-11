Vietnamese artist joins diplomatic art exhibition in Moscow

MOSCOW - Paintings by Vietnamese artist Phạm Thúy Quỳnh, member of the executive board of the Vietnamese Association in Russia, were featured at the 5th annual exhibition of artworks by diplomats in Moscow on November 8.

The event, designed to bridge cultures and provide a platform for amateur artists within the diplomatic community, drew representatives of 10 embassies from Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Việt Nam, along with Yemen, Qatar, Oman, and Lebanon, proudly represented Asia at this cultural gathering.

Though she is not a diplomat, Quỳ nh received a special invitation to join the event.

Project manager and honorary member of the Russian Academy of Arts Grigory Bogomolny explained that while previous editions had been limited to diplomats and their families, Quỳnh's exceptional talent warranted an exception.

He expressed his admiration for her works, noting her previous solo exhibitions and artistic prowess.

The exhibition expanded beyond paintings to include decorative art, photos, books and original poems written by ambassadors and diplomats.

Visitors were treated to a diverse cultural feast, including performances of popular songs in Russian, French, Spanish, Italian and Vietnamese. The Vietnamese song Xin Chào Việt Nam (Hello Việt Nam) added a touch of local flavor to the event. - VNA/VNS