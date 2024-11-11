Vietnamese dancer MT POP wins Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024

HÀ NỘI — In the final dance battle, MT POP defeated dancer Rubix from France, becoming the champion of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024.

He and 15 dancers competed in knockout rounds at the final of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 in Mumbai, India.

MT POP was also one of the eight outstanding dancers who received wildcards and directly qualified for the final.

The 29-year-old Vietnamese dancer grew up in HCM City, where he first discovered his passion at the age of 12 after being inspired by the film You Got Served and MTV shows.

MT POP turned professional in 2009 and soon started competing regularly, specialising in the popping dance style.

He draws inspiration from his surroundings, mimicking movements from nature, architecture, movies and cartoons in his dance, creating a unique style that blends his environment with his creativity.

Over 17 years MT POP has won many awards. Notably, he reached the Top 30 in Street Dance of China season four and won the World Champion title in Popping at the Summer Dance Popping Forever competition earlier this year.

Red Bull Dance Your Style, fuelled by the energy drink, challenges dancers’ creativity and improvisation by blending various music genres.

The competition's unique 1-on-1 battle format allows the audience to decide the winners of each round through LED wristbands that glow red or green, given to everyone with a ticket, without any pre-rehearsed choreography or panel of judges.

After 145 public events across 49 countries, it all came to a head at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final week in Mumbai, featuring workshops, panel talks, performance showcases and other events in celebration of dance and spotlighting the global dance community. VNS