Cao Bằng eyes new opportunities for cross-border tourism development

CAO BẰNG — The Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) – Detian (China) Waterfall site, which officially opened to tourists from October 15, offers opportunities to the northern border province of Cao Bằng to develop cross-border and green tourism models between Việt Nam and China.

The model of cooperation for the protection and exploitation of the Bản Giốc – Detian Waterfall site is a unique and innovative approach to cross-border collaboration, where both areas and countries work together to protect and utilise shared resources.

According to Sầm Việt An, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Cao Bằng, this is a brand new model with no global precedent and the first cross-border tourist landscape area between the two countries.

The protection and exploitation of tourism resources in this scenic area will not affect the territorial sovereignty and national security of Việt Nam and China. It also complies with the relevant agreements between the two countries.

Currently, the two sides are actively working to complete the infrastructure and build unique border facilities, while simplifying border-crossing procedures, and improving management to ensure security with a common goal of building a peaceful, friendly, and prosperous border.

After nearly one month of official operation, the Bản Giốc– Detian Waterfall site welcomed close to 11,000 visitors, showing the immense potential for tourism cooperation and development in the area.

Trương Thế Vinh, Deputy Director of the Cao Bằng Department of Foreign Affairs, said that the famous tourist destination is located within the UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark of Cao Bằng. Its official operation has created favourable conditions for visitors to admire the beauty of the waterfall, while contributing to promoting tourism development, boosting socioeconomic growth, and creating additional livelihoods for local people.

Ban Huaqin, Deputy Director of the Guangxi Department of Culture and Tourism, said that following the opening of the site, the number of cross-border tourists has increased from 500 to 1,000 people per day on each side. Ban said that the province will simplify the process of customs clearance for visitors while improving tourism services.

Chairman of the Cao Bằng People's Committee Hoàng Xuân Ánh emphasised that the official operation of the site has affirmed the cooperative relationship between Việt Nam and China. In the future, both sides will continue to work together to promote and popularise the image of the scenic area in particular, and the friendly cooperation between Việt Nam and China in general.

With the goal of building a cross-border green tourism model, both sides will continue to invest in infrastructure and visitor facilities to better meet the needs of tourists, while continuing discussions on the operational mechanism for cross-border tourism cooperation activities, said Ánh. — VNA/VNS