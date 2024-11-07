A glimpse of Vietnam exhibition held in London

HÀ NỘI – Works by notable Vietnamese artists, each offering a distinctive perspective and rich character, are being showcased in London until November 8.

The exhibition, A Glimpse of Vietnam, is presented by the Thăng Long Art Gallery and hosted by Bonhams auction house as part of Asian Art in London (AAL) 2024.

This year’s event features around 20 Asian art exhibitions from galleries across various countries, along with over 20 auction sessions focused on Chinese, Japanese, Southeast Asian, Indian, Middle Eastern and Islamic art. It also features a seminar on Asian art with the attendance of top curators from major museums and galleries, as well as industry experts and scholars.

A Glimpse of Vietnam exhibits a diverse collection of paintings by artists Phùng Phẩm, Lê Thiết Cương, Lý Trần Quỳnh Giang and Ngô Văn Sắc.

The four artists, hailing from different art generations from the post-French-colonial era to post-1986 Việt Nam’s đổi mới (Renewal) era, through to contemporary, have distinct signature styles and techniques.

Phẩm’s mastery of cubism on traditional Vietnamese lacquer, Cương’s minimalism with gouache on cheesecloth, Giang’s intense expressions through oil on canvas,and Sắc’s unique wood-burn and mixed media portraits.

“Thăng Long Art Gallery aims to introduce and promote Vietnamese contemporary art more widely to international audiences, especially at major events like the 27th Asian Art Week in London,” said Nguyễn Long, the gallery director.

“Thăng Long Art Gallery is honoured and fortunate to present the exhibition A Glimpse of Vietnam right at the Bonhams auction house.”

Sophie Kempson, Programme Development Director at AAL, said the exhibition offers a fresh view on contemporary Vietnamese art and provides an opportunity for international art enthusiasts to discover artists and works from the post-French-colonial era. She also expressed her admiration for the lacquer and woodburning pieces displayed at the exhibition.

AAL is an annual event that began in 1998, aimed at promoting Asian art in London’s art hub. It attracts galleries, prominent auction houses and cultural organisations specialising in Asian art from the UK, Europe and around the world.

Established in May 1996, Thăng Long Art stands as one of the longest-established art galleries in Việt Nam. Located in the heart of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, the gallery is also one of the largest in the capital, spanning over 520m2 (5,600 sqft). VNS