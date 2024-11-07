New movie debuts under 'blind movie' concept for the first time in VN

HÀ NỘI – A so-called 'blind movie' – an innovative cinema concept where no details about the filmmaker, director, crew or content are revealed to the audience before they enter the theatre – will be introduced in Việt Nam for the first time.

Across three days, November 8, 9, and 10, the film will be presented in this concept in all BHD Star Cineplex theatres across the country.

At the press conference unveiling this concept, participants were greeted by a large poster featuring the words 'Bộ Phim Bí Ẩn' (The Mysterious Film) in the centre, accompanied by a sizable question mark and 'T16' indicating the age restriction. This setup piqued the curiosity of anyone, leaving them to wonder if there were clues in the name, the poster or if the film itself conceals some intriguing secrets.

According to representative of BHD, Ngô Thị Bích Hiền, this form of film screening has become quite familiar at major international film festivals like Cannes (France), Sundance (USA) and Busan (South Korea), where many cinematic masterpieces premiered. Today, blind screenings continue to captivate and thrill festival-goers, often featuring competitions to guess which films will be unveiled during these special showings.

“Becoming the distributor for 'The Mysterious Film' reflects our commitment as a Vietnamese production and distribution company to support passionate and aspiring young Vietnamese filmmakers. We aim to use films as a medium to tell the stories and convey the emotions of our generation, fostering a deep connection with the audience,” Hiền said.

"The Mysterious Film beautifully highlights the artistic talents of young filmmakers, directors and producers, alongside a vibrant collective of Vietnamese creatives. Featuring Vietnamese actors and stories, this film embodies a unique artistic vision. Beyond its entertainment value, it delivers a powerful message – promoting a positive outlook on life, the determination to be good people, the courage to overcome challenges, and a profound belief in love.

“Furthermore, this concept will offer audiences in Việt Nam a fresh and unique experience, sparking a newfound love for cinema. It will ignite a curiosity to explore films for their intriguing mysteries and the inherent beauty of the art. From the screenplay to the author's style and the ideological and humanistic values that mirror social realities, this approach promises to unveil the deeper essence of cinematic works,” said Ngô Thị Bích Hiền.

Alongside the special screenings of The Mysterious Film in early November across all cinema chains nationwide, the film will also be showcased as a representative in the Contemporary Vietnamese Film Program at the latest Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VII) at 8pm on November 10, at BHD Phạm Ngọc Thạch. VNS



