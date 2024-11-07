Creativity and design festival to drive regeneration message

HÀ NỘI — The sixth Việt Nam Festival of Creativity & Design (VFCD) will take place in Hà Nội and in HCM City from November 16 to December 5, with a variety of exhibitions, discussions, workshops and art tours.

The theme for VFCD this year is 'Re: Generation' with three focal areas environment, community-space and culture-heritage.

“Creative and sustainable 'Re: Generation' is the process of renewing, restoring, or revitalising a cultural heritage (tangible or intangible), a community or our environment," said Professor Julia Gaimster, the head of the organising committee.

"The importance of creative regeneration lies in its potential to transform and create green, vibrant, sustainable products, communities or spaces that are resilient in the face of change.

"We are thrilled to offer VFCD 2024 attendees a variety of events that address our global issues in an innovative and friendly way,” she said.

By offering a series of creative activities that are open to all, VFCD 2024 is a catalyst event to support the strategic objectives within the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries in Việt Nam, including establishing a strong connection between cultural development and the socio-economic development of the country.

At the same time, the festival supports the foundation of a 'creative belt' across the country through the eventual expansion of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in Việt Nam.

The festival will be jointly held by RMIT University Vietnam and the Việt Nam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and event partners in Hà Nội and HCM City, including individuals, groups, organisations and enterprises in the creative industries.

The festival will bring fresh, useful and inspiring perspectives, approaches and experiences for artists, practitioners, organisations, social groups, communities and audiences in renewing, restoring, or reviving the national tangible or intangible cultural heritages, communities, or living environments, according to Nguyễn Thu Phương, director of VICAS.

"Regeneration, when done creatively and sustainably, will unlock further possibilities and opportunities in every aspect of our economic, cultural, social, and environmental lives," Phương said.

"It is time for all of us to act for a sustainable future, where creativity and design play a crucial role in shaping the desired future."

In its sixth year, VFCD retains its distinctive position as Việt Nam's pioneering creative and design festival, offering a timely and educational platform to interact with tens of thousands of audiences both online and offline. Many events do not charge admission fees.

The two main venues of VFCD 2024 are the Việt Nam Women’s Museum, 36 Lý Thường Kiệt Street, in Hà Nội and the Alpha Art Station, 200 Lý Tự Trọng Street in HCM City.

Since 2019, VFCD has created a significant impact on public-private collaborations, partnerships, projects and networking among organisations and individuals in the cultural-creative sector in Việt Nam. — VNS