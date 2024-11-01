'A Journey of Life and Love' exhibition begins on Sunday in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI Autumn is in full swing, giving art lovers a good chance to enjoy a new collection of 30 paintings by teacher and painter Nguyễn Thị Thúy Hường at an exhibition called 'A Journey of Life and Love' that is being shown on Sunday, November 3 in the heart of the capital.

The artwork is painted with modern oil paint and traditional Vietnamese lacquer, said Hường.

She told Việt Nam News that with a desire to convey her love of life, her collection depicts majestic mountain ranges, golden rice fields, historical sites, fragrant lotus flowers, bright red flowers, animals, colours symbolising human destiny, the five elements of the universe and other main themes.

“Some of the money I make from selling my paintings will be donated to charitable causes, such as helping disadvantaged dialysis patients, pupils from poor mountainous areas, and others,” said Hường, adding that she wishes to share responsibilities with the community.

An artist and teacher, Hường was born in 1977 in the midland province of Vĩnh Phúc and graduated from the University of Fine Arts. She previously taught at the Department of Fine Arts Pedagogy at the Hà Nội College of Arts and currently lives and works in Hà Nội.

Hường has been passionate about painting since she was a young girl and has devoted her time, enthusiasm and passion to both education and painting.

In the past few years, she has created hundreds of paintings, including depictions of the Red River, Long Biên Bridge, lotus ponds, banana bushes with withered leaves, and other landscape scenes.

The 10-day exhibition, located at 16 Ngô Quyền Street in Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm District, will wrap up on November 12. VNS