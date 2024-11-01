Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

HCM City to run five-day New Year fest

November 01, 2024 - 16:26
HCM City is set to embark on 2025 with the City Tết Fest Thủ Đức that lasts from December 28 to January 1, 2025.
At the press conference announcing the City Tết Fest Thủ Đức. Photo: ttbc-hcm.gov.vn

HCM CITY – HCM City is set to embark on 2025 with the City Tết Fest Thủ Đức that lasts from December 28 to January 1, 2025.

According to the People’s Committee of the local Thủ Đức City, the event, to be held annually, promises to be a vibrant multi-experience that combines the elements of culture, community, technology, and sustainability.

It will feature two concert nights on December 28 and 31, bringing together talented international artists and Việt Nam's top singers.

There will also be the "See You Tết Sound" exhibition – an innovative art initiative created as a space for young artists to experiment with ideas, blending the cultural essence of the traditional New Year festival with a contemporary language.

Nguyễn Kỳ Phùng, Vice Chairman of the Thủ Đức People’s Committee said the City Tết Fest is expected to spread values of modernity, civilisation, and creativity while honouring Việt Nam’s traditional heritages.

He noted that it seeks to boost year-end demand for shopping, entertainment, and leisure among locals, gradually positioning itself as a key tourism attraction in Thủ Đức and HCM City. VNA/VNS

