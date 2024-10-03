Free train and plane tickets for workers to return home for Tết 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour has announced its 2025 Lunar New Year (Tết) plan for workers, which includes providing around 2,000 round-trip train tickets and 400 one-way plane tickets to help workers return home for the biggest holiday of the year in Việt Nam.

According to Phan Văn Anh, Vice President of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, the beneficiaries will include all union members and workers, with priority given to those in particularly difficult circumstances, such as those affected by work-related accidents, occupational diseases, serious illnesses, natural disasters, or those who have experienced reduced work hours, job loss, unpaid wages or bonuses.

The trade unions will launch the “Tết Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party” programme, which will include activities such as the opening of the “2025 Trade Union Tết Market” and the launch of the “Trade Union Bus – Spring 2025” and “Trade Union Train – Spring 2025” programmes.

Additionally, union officials will participate in delegations led by Party, State, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front leaders, as well as National Assembly deputies and local leaders, to visit, present gifts, and extend Tết greetings to union members and workers.

In particular, about 2,000 round-trip train tickets and 400 one-way plane tickets will be provided to union members and workers from southern provinces to help them return to northern provinces for Tết.

During Tết 2025, labour unions at all levels will focus on supporting workers in difficult circumstances or with low incomes, with assistance ranging from VNĐ500,000 to 1 million per person, funded by union finances. — VNS