Hà Nội music festival to highlight social inclusion and sustainability

HÀ NỘI — The sixth annual BridgeFest, a vibrant music and community festival that promotes equality, social inclusion and environmental sustainability, will return to Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, Hà Nội on November 2.

Organised by Oxfam in Việt Nam, the embassies of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United States, Switzerland and Canada, and the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with ECUE, the Research for Education And Career Help Institute (REACH) and Hexagon JSC, BridgeFest will feature a concert stage and interactive space.

BridgeFest 2024 will include performances by renowned artists from diverse genres, including Pháo, Thanh Duy, Hà Lê, Bức Tường Band, Minh Tốc & Lam, Hanoi Swing Dance, Green Wind Choir, JamBox (international) and The Bridge Band (the diplomatic corps band). The festival will also introduce the audience to talented community music groups and a wide variety of performance artists.

Forty social organisations and enterprises from across Việt Nam will showcase their work contributing to the country’s sustainable development in environmental protection, healthcare, education, social inclusion and gender equality, among other domains.

The Netherlands recognises the importance of community participation, a cornerstone of BridgeFest. Kees van Baar, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Việt Nam, noted: “The Netherlands strongly believes in widespread community participation in society, which BridgeFest has been facilitating in a unique and wonderful way for the last six years. I am proud to say that the Netherlands, by being one of the two biggest supporters of the event this year, continues to support the unique role of community-led initiatives to create a prosperous, inclusive and social future for all."

Canada further amplifies the impact of community organisations by showcasing their work.

“Canada is thrilled to support BridgeFest again this year. We are especially honoured to showcase the interactive space, which highlights the incredible work of community-based organisations in promoting inclusive growth and opportunity for everyone in Việt Nam,” said Shawn Steil, Ambassador of Canada to Việt Nam. “BridgeFest 2024 will feature concerts and booths from these groups, and we invite everyone to join us in celebrating their achievements of community, which will inspire positive change all around us.”

"BridgeFest represents a shared commitment to fostering equality and sustainability in Việt Nam," said Mary Beth Polley, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy to Vietnam. “The festival reflects our belief in the power of collaboration to shape a future where all people can thrive. We are proud to support this event."

This collaborative spirit is echoed by Oxfam in Việt Nam's National Director, Vũ Thị Quỳnh Hoa: “BridgeFest is a celebration of our shared values, highlighting the importance of caring for people and the planet. Through music, we come together to inspire positive change and envision a future where everyone can thrive."

"Oxfam is proud to support BridgeFest over the last six years," she added. "Each year, we welcome more partners and people, creating a vibrant festival. Together, we celebrate music and the spirit of collaboration in co-creating a more inclusive and sustainable future of a human economy."

“We have always greatly appreciated the efforts and values that BridgeFest has brought to the community over the years. That is why we are always here to contribute our part to the noble and humanitarian ideas for a more just and brighter future for everyone,” said Thomas Gass, Ambassador of Switzerland to Việt Nam.

“BridgeFest is an opportunity to remind ourselves that governments and international organisations will not be able to fix this planet and heal our society by themselves – everyone has a responsibility to participate with their strengths and capacities, to ensure that future generations inherit a healthy planet and a cohesive society.”

The Bridge Band, a unique group composed of Hà Nội-based international diplomats and Vietnamese government officials, exemplifies the power of music to build bridges.

Trần Nhất Hoàng, Deputy Director General of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and founder of the Bridge band, said: “Our band is called Bridge, with the meaning of using music to connect, to promote positive values, and to share the cultural values of different nations. We hope that when different nations understand each other better, we can together build a better world!”

BridgeFest 2024 is scheduled to welcome the public from 3pm to 10pm.

The event will feature a variety of activities, including interactive booths hosted by social organisations from 3pm to 6pm.

Musical performances by local community groups and bands will fill the afternoon from 4pm to 5pm.

The official ceremony will take place at 7pm, followed by a special night of music from Vietnamese and international artists until 10pm. VNS