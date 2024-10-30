Animated film about hero Lý Tự Trọng produced

HÀ NỘI On the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the birth of Lý Tự Trọng, the first Communist Youth Union member, the Standing Committee of the Central Agencies Bloc Youth Union has produced an animated short film about the life and career of the hero.

All characters, backgrounds and settings were hand-drawn in black and white by artists, then redrawn using computer graphics.

The film realistically and touchingly depicts the life and revolutionary career of comrade Lý Tự Trọng, (October 20, 1914 - October 20, 2024), from his youth to his years of revolutionary activities, emphasising the resilience and patriotism of the young hero.

The film aims to educate on patriotic traditions, arousing national pride and the sense of responsibility of the young generation towards the country through the brave example of Lý Tự Trọng.

The Standing Committee of the Central Agencies Bloc Youth Union hopes that the form of an animated film, will resonate with teenagers and children nationwide. The film will be widely released on social networking platforms and shown at Youth Union chapter meetings nationwide.

It is part of the youth project 'Sáng mãi tên anh' (Forever His Name Will Shine) of the Central Agencies Bloc Youth Union presented to the Hà Tĩnh Provincial Youth Union on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of Lý Tự Trọng.

The project was carried out by the Central Agencies Bloc Youth Union at the Lý Tự Trọng Memorial Site, Thạch Hà District, Hà Tĩnh Province, which includes support for the construction of a cinema room with a capacity of 300 people.

The cinema will allow Hà Tĩnh Provincial Youth Union to organise regular educational activities through film for children and young people in Thạch Hà District and the wider Hà Tĩnh Province. VNS