Pop icon releases album

HCM CITY— Vietnamese-American singer Elvis Phương, known as the Pop Prince in the 1970s, has released his latest album in HCM City.

The work, Elvis Phương- Tình Khúc Phượng Hoàng (Elvis Phương- Love Songs by Phượng Hoàng Band), celebrates the singer’s 63-year career.

It features songs written and composed by late musicians Nguyễn Trung Cang and Lê Hựu Hạ, members of Phượng Hoàng Band—a leading music band in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in the 1960s-70s.

Highlighted songs, such as Yêu Em (Love You), Hãy Ngước Nhìn Mặt Trời (Let Me See the Sun) and Phiên Khúc Mùa Đông (Winter Songs), feature love and women.

Phương performs with music by pianist Minh Mẫn and guitarists Vũ Duy and Anh Quân.

Saxophonist Quang Trung, keyboard player Duệ Hùng and drummer Công Thanh are also included.

“I performed for Phượng Hoàng Band when I was young. Through my album, Elvis Phương-Tình Khúc Phượng Hoàng, I wanted to sing for my friends—musicians Cang and Hà—and our youth,” said the 78-year-old singer.

Elvis Phương, whose real name is Phạm Ngọc Phương, began his career in 1962 in Sài Gòn. He performed in popular music bands Phượng Hoàng, Rockin’s Stars and Les Vampires, and sang songs by US singing star Elvis Presley.

He performs rock'n'roll, pop, and Vietnamese folk songs by talented musicians such as Nguyễn Vũ, Lam Phương and Phạm Duy, who played a role in developing modern Vietnamese music.

He is popular for his strong voice and bold, distinctive style.

His hits include Bài Thánh Ca Buồn (The Sad Anthem), Bài Tango Cho Em (A Tango for You) and Kỷ Vật Cho Em (Memorabilia for You), which are still fresh today.

After 1975, he moved to live in the US and work with leading entertainment agencies and studios.

In 1996, he released two music videos, Giọt Nắng Bên Thềm (Sunlight on the Veranda) and Quê Hương (Motherland), in Việt Nam.

In 2000, his first live concert attracted 5,000 fans in HCM City. He has performed in mini shows and concerts in HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and Đà Lạt.

Last year, he released his biography entitled Dòng Đời (My Way) featuring the artist’s life and career and also outlining the development of Vietnamese music between the 1960s and 70s.

Phương now lives in HCM City. – VNS