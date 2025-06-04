Hải Phòng to launch new night tour of Hàng Kênh Temple

HẢI PHÒNG — The northern port city of Hải Phòng is to launch a new night tour named 'Sacred marks of Hàng Kênh' as part of the city’s efforts to diversify its tourism offerings and promote the development of cultural industries.

The tour is the first night product in Hải Phòng, applying modern digital technology to heritage space, promising to become a new highlight and attract tourists during this year's summer season.

Hải Phòng's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday introduced the night tour programme at Hàng Kênh Communal House on the platform of applying digital technology 4.0, combined with 3D Mapping performance.

The cultural-spiritual tour will take place at Hàng Kênh Temple, located in Hàng Kênh Ward of Lê Chân District. The site is dedicated to national hero Ngô Quyền (897-944), the first king of the Ngô Dynasty in Vietnamese history, who expelled the Southern Hán invaders and reclaimed Việt Nam independence.

The temple, recognised as a national historical and cultural relic site in 1962, hosts an annual traditional festival from the 18th to 20th day of the first lunar month to commemorate Ngô Quyền .

In 938, he led the army against Chinese invaders and beat them at the historic battle on Bạch Đằng River (now in the northern province of Quảng Ninh), which officially ended a 1,000-year period when Việt Nam was invaded by Chinese power, and started a long independent period for the country. For that victory, Ngô Quyền is listed among 14 national heroes.

The tour expected to be launched at the end of this month, offers visitors spiritual, cultural and arts experiences, featuring 3D mapping displays and traditional performances.

It also blends sacred rituals with modern visual storytelling and folk arts, aiming to showcase the soul of Hải Phòng's heritage.

The tour is scheduled to run every weekend from 7pm to 9pm with a variety of activities, including temple rituals, traditional music performances, water puppetry, 3D mapping shows, calligraphy, local cuisine tasting and handicraft workshops. Each tour session is expected to welcome around 200 guests.

Trần Thị Hoàng Mai, director of the Hải Phòng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the tour will be piloted first, and if well-received, it will be officially included in Hải Phòng’s tourism portfolio. — VNS