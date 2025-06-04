HBSO highlights Puccini and Schubert's music

HCM CITY — The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present timeless masterpieces by two of the world’s leading composers Giacomo Puccini and Franz Schubert at the Opera House on June 8.

The highlight of the concert will be Puccini’s Messa di Gloria, a Mass composed for orchestra and choir with tenor and baritone soloists.

The Mass was written when Puccini was only 18 years old, containing emotions and melodies that are fresh, lively and rich in timbre and poetry.

The work was first performed in Lucca, Italy, in 1880.

HBSO baritone Đào Mác and tenor Phạm Trang will perform the Mass along with the HBSO Choir.

The concert will feature two masterpieces by Schubert, Entr'acte No. 3 in B major and Symphony No. 5 in B flat major.

Entr'acte No. 3 in B major is one of the two most famous pieces in the score of Rosamunde, a four-act play by Helmina von Chézy which premiered at the Theatre an der Wien in Vienna in 1823.

Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major was composed when Schubert was just 19 years old in 1816. The work’s warm, crisp and cheerful melody and the admiring Adagio are always highly regarded.

The HBSO Symphony Orchestra will perform both compositions.

Conductor Trần Nhật Minh, head and chorusmaster of the HBSO Opera, will lead the concert.

Minh graduated in chorus conducting from the Magnitogorsk State Conservatory in Russia and earned his Master of Arts at Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 2007.

He won several top prizes at international competitions such as the International Competition for Young Conductors in Vladivostok in 2003, and the International Choral Festival organised by Interkultur, the world’s leading organiser of international choir competitions and festivals, in Hội An in 2014.

The concert will begin at 8pm. The venue is at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s box office and www.ticketbox.vn. — VNS