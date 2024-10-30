Watercolours of Mekong Delta displayed at HCM City museum

HCM CITY An exhibition showcasing watercolour paintings of the Mekong Delta’s culture and life by Nguyễn Hồng Quân, a native of An Giang Province, is opening at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

“As a son of the Mekong Delta, my paintings always reflect life in the delta, boats, docks, the peaceful countryside, and generous and kindhearted local people,” Quân said.

The Tâm Tình Miền Sông Nước (Love for River-plain) exhibition features more than 150 works created since 2019, capturing the artists' interpretations of life in different areas of the region.

The landscapes, people, markets, food, sounds and sights of the delta are depicted in paintings such as Sớm Mai Trên Chợ Nổi Cái Răng (Cái Răng Floating Market at Dawn), Khu Chợ Cá Tôm (Fish Market), and Giữ Ghe (The Guard of the Boat).

The showcase also includes works describing stunning images of landscapes and historical sites across Việt Nam where he has travelled for years such as Vĩnh Hy Bay in Bình Thuận Province, the Tam Toà Church in Quảng Bình Province, and the Notre Dame Cathedral in HCM City.

The exhibition also features still lifes and portraits of beautiful girls and old women of ethnic minority groups.

Quân graduated from the HCM City Fine Arts University, majoring in oil painting. He later fell in love with watercolour, and then learnt the techniques himself through the internet.

This is the artist’s sixth solo on watercolours. His previous ones include Sông Nước Miền Tây” (Mekong Delta) in 2019, Những Gì Yêu Thương Nhất (Things I Love Most) in 2022, Ngày Nắng (Sunny Day) and Triển Lãm Tranh Màu Nước Của Hồng Quân (Watercolours by Hồng Quân) in 2023, and Bóng Bình Yên (Peace) in June 2024.

Visitors can view Quân’s paintings at the museum at 92A Phó Đức Chính Street in District 1 until November 1. VNS