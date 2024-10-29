HCM City to host Chợ Lớn culinary fair

HCM CITY — HCM City’s District 5 will organise the annual Chợ Lớn Food Story culinary fair at the District 5 Culture – Sports Centre from December 8-12.

The second edition of the fair will feature 50 booths showcasing the most popular dishes in Chợ Lớn (Big Market) and food prepared by popular eateries in the district.

The event is aimed at promoting the local culinary culture and bolster the image of District 5 as a unique cuisine tourism destination in the city.

Visitors can enjoy typical dishes in District 5 such as hủ tiếu (noodle soup), sủi cảo (dumplings), vịt quay (roasted duck), mì vịt tiềm (stewed duck noodle soup) and chè (sweet soup).

Cooking workshops will be held during the event, guiding visitors on how to cook delicious dishes from skilled cooks and introducing ingredients and food.

A series of talk shows and roundtables on local cuisine and tourism development will also be included.

Last year, the fair attracted more than 25,000 tourists and city dwellers. — VNS