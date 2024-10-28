Masterclass event for professional chefs in HCM City

HCM CITY — MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN) joined forces with key partners, including Unilever Food Solutions (UFS), Wilmar, and CJ Foods, to host an exclusive masterclass event, bringing tailored solutions to the professional B2B sector.

With the theme 'Holiday Inspirations', the event featuired hundreds of representatives from the hotel, restaurant and catering (HORECA) industry, as well as professional chefs in HCM City.

The event was a culinary showcase for the upcoming festive season. Led by MMVN’s Brand Ambassador Chef Cẩm Thiên Long and the talented Vietnamese team that recently secured a place in the prestigious Bocuse d'Or 2024 finals, the event highlighted ingredient solutions for hotels and restaurants. Together with partners like UFS, CJ Foods, and Wilmar, MMVN demonstrated the festive ingredient solutions they can provide for the festive season ahead.

With over 20 years of commitment to a distinctive wholesale model, MM Mega Market has become a trusted partner to more than 20,000 B2B clients across HORECA, office-companies-services (SCO) and the Giá Tốt modern grocery chain, which serves small business owners.

MMVN has solidified its position as not just a supplier for household B2C clients, but a reliable, innovative partner dedicated to delivering customised solutions for each B2B segment.

Nguyễn Đức Toàn, Commercial Director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said: “Our professional clients, especially within HORECA, are at the core of MM’s identity.

"They bring specific demands and require the highest standards in product quality, service, and cost-effectiveness, coupled with the ability to meet large-scale orders on short notice.

"As a wholesale and retail pioneer in Việt Nam, MM will continuously innovate and collaborate with manufacturing partners to best serve these valued clients.

“We envision establishing Masterclass as an annual highlight that underscores MM Mega Market’s ongoing engagement with the B2B market."

In 2024, MMVN further expanded its commitment to B2B clients by collaborating with Unilever Food Solutions on specialised workshops, covering topics such as canteen management and wedding party solutions, to meet the unique needs of different customer segments.

The masterclass event reinforces MMVN's role as a bridge between trusted manufacturers and discerning professional clients, showcasing MMVN’s understanding of customer needs and commitment to providing premium products for even the most discerning chefs and industry professionals. — VNS