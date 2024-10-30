Bình Định tourism launches big promotions to attract more tourists

BÌNH ĐỊNH Tourism businesses in Bình Định Province will launch a series of promotions on food, accommodation, and services from now to the end of this year to attract more tourists.

Trần Văn Thanh, director of Bình Định Department of Tourism, said that from the beginning of October to the end of this year, accommodation, sightseeing, dining, travel, transportation, conference halls and other services for tourists coming to Bình Định to attend conferences, seminars, and tourist activities will be discounted from 10 to 50 per cent.

According to the Bình Định Department of Tourism, there are 21 accommodation establishments that will reduce room rates from 20 to 50 per cent compared to the listed price; three tourist transport enterprises will reduce prices at least 20 per cent; six dining establishments will reduce prices from 5 to 50 per cent depending on the group of guests; and two sightseeing tours will reduce heritage site entrance fees by 20 to 50 per cent for groups of five people or more.

Groups of tourists coming to Bình Định to attend conferences and seminars, with a minimum number of 100 guests, will be supported with discounts of 50 per cent of the cost of renting halls and meeting rooms at the Provincial Convention Centre, as well as 50 per cent of the cost for organising traditional art performances.

The province tourism authority recommends organisations and businesses that have registered seriously implement service discount packages, and ensure quality standards to bring satisfaction to tourists.

Bình Định strives to make tourism a key economic sector and aims to become a leading tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors, according to Thanh.

The province has so far this year implemented several initiatives to promote tourism, including successfully hosting the "Amazing Bình Định Fest 2024", which featured the International Boat Racing Championship and the World Teqball Championship 2024, showcasing new sport tourism products for both Bình Định and Việt Nam in general.

Thanks to these efforts, the province's tourism sector welcomed more than 8 million visitors in the first nine months of this year, an 87.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, and 147 per cent of the target for 2024. Revenue reached over VNĐ22.7 trillion (US$897.3 million), up by 56.9 per cent over 2023.

Thanh said that the Department of Tourism is working with the Bình Định Tourism Association to launch the tourism promotion programme to increase the visitor numbers.

Thanh stressed that the tourism promotion including price reduction programmes are meaningful efforts aimed at attracting more visitors in the fourth quarter, with high expectations for positive results.

Next year, Bình Định will host 28 events, including a New Year's Countdown programme, the UIM-APB Watercraft Racing Championship, the 50th anniversary celebration of Bình Định’s liberation with fireworks and art performances, the UIM-APB F1H2O Boat Racing Championship, the second Bình Định Culinary Festival, the International Paragliding Competition, an international music festival, the National Pickleball Tournament, and the International Golf Championship 2025. VNS